The plan to revitalize the old Jones Memorial Library building on Rivermont Avenue received the green light Tuesday night from Lynchburg City Council, getting the approval to begin work on the building that has sat vacant for the past 15 years.

Council voted 6-1 to approve the proposal, with Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder opposed, citing concerns over noise, traffic and road safety in the areas of D Street and Rivermont and Victoria avenues.

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said the revitalization of the property could be the "next big thing" for the area, and that he sees it as a "gateway to two separate parts of the city."

"It's really at an interesting part of the city that could spur development in a lot of ways," the vice mayor added.

The proposal was brought forth by Library Holdings LLC, seeking to rezone the former library building at 434 Rivermont Avenue to allow an "adaptive reuse" of the old library building and allow the construction of a new hotel building on Victoria Avenue, according to Rachel Frischeisen, a planner for the city.

Frischeisen said during a short presentation Tuesday night that the building, built in 1908, would be restored and renovated to contain a restaurant, a hotel lobby, outdoor seating, guest suites and minor additions to support its reuse.

On the adjacent Victoria Avenue properties, one structure at 422 Victoria would be demolished and a new hotel building with parking beneath would be built at 422 and 426 Victoria, with a secured pedestrian bridge connecting the Rivermont and Victoria avenue properties.

Two structures at 440 and 442 Victoria also would be used for hotel amenities, Frischeisen said.

The now-approved hotel is set to have 107 guestrooms with 107 parking spaces in the garage underneath, according to Frischeisen.

After several unsuccessful revitalization attempts for the old library site, a majority of council and residents who came out to speak Tuesday night said they are looking forward to the amenities and use of the building.

Bre Curtas, a Rivermont Avenue homeowner and director of a nonprofit who works in the area, said when she heard about the proposed revitalization, "I was really excited as well, because it's a beautiful area.

"There's so much history, there's so much beauty in that, in our city, and to see people putting energy and time and coming on Rivermont Avenue and seeing it for what it is in its beauty is something that I think all folks who live on Rivermont Avenue are really excited about," Curtas continued.

Jeremiah Guelzo, another homeowner on Rivermont Avenue, said this was a "really important project to greenlight, because Rivermont needs revitalization all the way up."

"It's an absolute beautiful thing to see in that area and something that the city needs," he added.

While most supported the proposal, some speakers voiced concerns over noise for the surrounding homeowners, as well as traffic concerns in an area that some already feel is dangerous.

Kimberly Dyke-Harsley, who said she lives in and has had family in the area near the library since the 1940s, raised concerns over traffic in the D Street and Rivermont Avenue area, where she says turning onto Rivermont can be "very dangerous."

"Until there are issues such as traffic safety addressed, I'm going to have to be in opposition of this. It's a beautiful project, but lives matter. We need [traffic] lights there. There's too much traffic," Dyke-Harsley said.

Amid such concerns, presented in the city's proposed capital improvement plan is $9.7 million in improvements to the D Street and Rivermont Avenue intersection for fiscal year 2024 and 2025, which City Manager Wynter Benda said will "relieve congestion" in the area when completed.

Additionally, Frischeisen told the city's planning commission, who recommended approval in February, the city conducted a traffic study in 2020 to address the intersection of Rivermont Avenue, D Street and Victoria Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Bacon Street Bagels.

The study looked at five options and the suggested improvement was a roundabout, which city staff recommended be put in the capital improvement project, pending council's approval, Frischeisen said in February.

Despite bringing up concerns over the 107 parking spaces for the hotel, saying it was too many and might place a burden on the developer, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson ultimately said he "wholeheartedly" supports the proposed revitalization.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan, who said the project would "enhance the neighborhood," added she liked that a majority of the neighbors were "really, really in support of it."

"I think this is an incredible project," Dolan said. "I think it will just move this historic building to a new level."