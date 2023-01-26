No immediate action on Lynchburg tax relief as budget discussions loom

Just two weeks after an unexpected motion to lower the city's real estate tax rate sparked an extended discussion among Lynchburg City Council, the body voted to hold off on offering tax relief at least until budget discussions begin next month.

Council voted 4-3 to "direct city staff to provide creative, effective and legal options" for tax relief associated with the real estate tax rate ahead of the budget discussions, which are scheduled to begin in February.

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and newly-elected At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor opposed the motion, arguing in favor of immediate tax relief by lowering the rate Tuesday night.

The discussion also included a failed motion made by Helgeson to adopt an ordinance effective Jan. 24 that would have changed the city's real estate tax rate from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.

That motion failed 4-3, with councilors split along the same lines as on the other motion.

Arguments to change the tax rate from $1.11 effective as of November 2021 have also been made but were not formally voted on by the body on Tuesday.

City Attorney Matthew Freedman said, in his opinion, such a measure "isn't something that would be practical at this point to do, if council were to take action today."

The approved motion directing staff to explore various options was labeled as "dressing" by Helgeson, who made the point those conversations are held during budget discussions anyways.

"That's a lot of words that are saying, 'Hey, isn't that what you do in the upcoming budget?' Isn't that what you already do? We've got to make a motion that you come up with a budget and think through things," Helgeson said.

Misjuns argued the high tax rate has driven people to leave the city in recent years, citing the growth of neighboring localities such as Bedford County.

"We've watched businesses leave our city and go across the line into Bedford County because they've simply had enough with our outrageous tax rates in the City of Lynchburg," Misjuns said.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder took objection to that statement.

"I'm getting mixed messages," the councilor said. "People are leaving the city but we're building more apartments. We're having more traffic problems. We have to limit the number of apartments that are being built because there's too many apartments and too much growth in [Ward IV], but then we're saying people are leaving the city in droves."

Dolan, who has voted against both of Helgeson's attempts at tax relief in the past two meetings, said she isn't ready to support anything without knowing what services would be curtailed in the absence of that revenue.

According to city staff, one cent on the city's real estate tax rate is equivalent to about $600,000 in revenue. Reducing the tax rate one cent would save the owner of a $200,000 property $20 annually.

Helgeson's initial proposal to reduce the rate eight cents would cost the city about $4.8 million in revenue, while a 12-cent reduction, like the one put forward Tuesday night, would equate to about $7.2 million in lost revenues. Such reductions would save the owner of a $200,000 property $160 and $240, respectively, each year.

On Tuesday, City Manager Wynter Benda continued to preach caution to councilors, as he did Jan. 10, warning them of the consequences of opening up an already approved fiscal year to provide tax relief.

"What I propose is we work from that $1.11 and show you what the services are," Benda said.

"I need to level-set, kind of, your expectations on what services you want to provide and what those look like, right? Because there are certain services that are expected by our residents. And from that, begin to build a budget that looks at all the different things you discussed this evening ..." Benda later added.

Taylor responded, "We promised our citizens a tax decrease. And that's what I want."

While the Republican majority of five councilors — Dolan and Wilder identify as independents — is generally unified on providing tax relief in some form, discussions on when and how remained heated Tuesday night.

After it was evident council did not have the votes to support changing the rate Tuesday night, Misjuns not only questioned Mayor Stephanie Reed whether if she would hold up to something she campaigned on, he also wrote and passed a note to Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, which Misjuns later read aloud during the meeting, saying, "You're a R.I.N.O.," which stands for "Republican In Name Only."

This came not long after Misjuns left council chambers to have a private discussion with Helgeson, who had also left the chambers, in a backroom of City Hall following a vote on the city's parks and recreation master plan. Misjuns said the two were discussing how Faraldi voted on that master plan.

"Yes," Reed said, "we did tell people in the city that we wanted to deliver tax relief. And I don't consider myself a liar if I do that retroactively, currently, or in the future budget. If I deliver tax relief in any form, yesterday, today, tomorrow, or next year, I am delivering on what I told people I would do."

"So I'm not lying," Reed added. "I want to do it the right way."

Faraldi not only defended his record in previous years' budget discussions, he went on the offensive against Helgeson, saying, "the highest surplus the city has ever seen ... has been under the chairmanship of Councilmember Helgeson as the finance committee chair."

"If we're really going to call balls and strikes, these things have happened under the stewardship of Councilmember Helgeson," Faraldi added.

Helgeson, laughing at the claim, called Faraldi's comments "malarkey."

"I'm not going to call names," Faraldi said. I'm not going to put memes on Facebook. I'll say what I think and what I believe. And if you disagree, and you're going to vote against me for it, that's OK.

"And I'm so sorry that this is what it's come to."