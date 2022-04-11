No tax rate changes for Bedford County fiscal year 2022

With a routine real estate reassessment underway in Bedford County by Wingate Appraisal Service, plus a recent appreciation in assessed value of used vehicles — which Bedford County finance director Ashley Anderson previously said could bring up to about $8 million in revenue to the county — some tax rates might be subject to adjustment in the future. The potential financial impacts are not yet known for certain, however. These matters are ones which the Board of Supervisors and Bedford County staff will contend with and make decisions on at a later date.