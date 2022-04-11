No tax rate changes for Bedford County fiscal year 2022

No tax rate changes will be levied on Bedford County residents for tax year 2022 following a tax rate adoption public hearing on Monday.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the tax rates, which remain the same. No residents spoke during the public hearing.
Real estate taxes are 50 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Tangible personal property including watercraft, vehicles, trailers, and aircraft remains $2.35 per $100 of assessed value.
Personal property such as computer hardware and programmable computer equipment, rental bots, and heavy construction equipment maintain $1.70 tax per $100 of assessed value.
Machinery and tools remain taxed at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.
With a routine real estate reassessment underway in Bedford County by Wingate Appraisal Service, plus a recent appreciation in assessed value of used vehicles — which Bedford County finance director Ashley Anderson previously said could bring up to about $8 million in revenue to the county — some tax rates might be subject to adjustment in the future. The potential financial impacts are not yet known for certain, however. These matters are ones which the Board of Supervisors and Bedford County staff will contend with and make decisions on at a later date.
The tax rates can be found online at: bedfordcountyva.gov/constitutional-offices/commissioner-of-revenue.