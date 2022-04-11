No tax rate changes for Bedford County tax year 2022

No tax rate changes will be levied on Bedford County residents for tax year 2022 following a tax rate adoption public hearing on Monday.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the tax rates, which remain the same. No residents spoke during the public hearing.

Real estate taxes are 50 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The tax rate on tangible personal property — including watercraft, vehicles, trailers, and aircraft —remains $2.35 per $100 of assessed value.

Personal property — such as computer hardware and programmable computer equipment, rental boats, and heavy construction equipment — maintain $1.70 tax per $100 of assessed value.

Machinery and tools remain taxed at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.

A routine real estate reassessment remains underway in Bedford County by Wingate Appraisal Service. The process is projected to be completed by the end of this fiscal year. County staff said Bedford County residents will get notices on the reassessed value of their real estate sometime in the fall and will have the opportunity to appeal with the assessment company if they wish.

A recent appreciation in assessed value of used vehicles — a trend seen across the commonwealth and which Bedford County Finance Director Ashley Anderson said in a March work session could bring about $8 million in revenue to the county — is something the board of supervisors and county staff might have to contend with in the future. The potential financial impacts of this trend are not yet known for certain.

In the meantime, tax rates in Bedford County remain the same for tax year 2022.

The tax rates can be found online at: www.bedfordcountyva.gov/constitutional-offices/commissioner-of-revenue

