No tax rate changes set for upcoming Bedford County budget

BEDFORD — Bedford County residents’ tax rates are set to remain the same for the upcoming budget.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors heard county staff’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget at a work session Monday night. None of Bedford County's tax rates, including its real estate tax rate, are scheduled to change.

The only change related to taxes is the classification of rental boats as personal property, a decision made in a resolution passed by supervisors last year; it means personal property tax must now be paid on such vessels.

“Forest harvesting equipment” is proposed to be removed from the personal property classification in the county ordinance. A public hearing at the Board of Supervisors' April 26 meeting has been set to formally adopt the changes into the county ordinance.

County staff presented supervisors with the proposed general fund operating budget of $114.4 million for fiscal year 2022.

Bedford County Director of Finance Ashley Anderson said county staff whittled down overall expenditures for the year by $163,544 from last year.