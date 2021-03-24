Park upgrades, trail and bridge repairs among projects in Lynchburg's capital improvement plan

Lynchburg has dozens of capital improvement projects slated for the next five years, with plans to carve out funding for new facilities and infrastructure needs, including buildings, roads, and economic development and parks and recreation projects.

At its Tuesday meeting, council was presented the proposed five-year capital improvement plan totaling about $455 million, with a fiscal year 2022 CIP of $64.8 million.

Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said about $25 million of the fiscal year 2022 CIP was from the general fund, with the majority being transportation funding.

With major projects on the horizon, like the much anticipated $35 million police department headquarters slated to break ground in fiscal year 2023, and the removal of the College Lake Dam on Lakeside Drive, Wodicka said the coming fiscal year was focused on "maintenance and taking care of what we have."

The proposed fiscal year 2022 CIP includes a first phase of upgrades to College Park, with $250,000 budgeted for improvements to the stormwater management in the park, as it currently has a significant amount of drainage issues.