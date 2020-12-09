Partnership paves way for universal broadband coverage in Nelson County

In order of priority, those three projects include Arrington in the area southeast of the railroad tracks, an area with low to moderate income that Wood said would be "important to get to early on;" Schuyler along Rockfish Road; and Shipman following Virginia 56 to Hunting Lodge Road.

The projects are estimated to total nearly $6 million and Wood said Firefly will fund the costs of the remaining 11 projects.

Wood said the three projects should be built within 12 to 18 months, with work on the first one scheduled to begin in January, and should not interfere with the fiber builds currently taking place along the CVEC system. All other projects are estimated to be complete some time between mid-2022 and the end of 2024.

By March 2021, about 8,600 locations in the county will have access to gigabit-speed internet through Firefly, representing 75% of buildings in the county, Wood said.

Authority chair Jesse Rutherford called the prospect of having broadband access available to all of Nelson County a "monumental moment."