Partnership paves way for universal broadband coverage in Nelson County

With yet another investment toward broadband expansion, Nelson County is one step closer to fulfilling a goal it set out to achieve several years ago.
During a special called meeting Dec. 8, the Nelson County Broadband Authority unanimously authorized $1.25 million to be allocated to Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, to be disbursed as costs are incurred reaching homes and businesses off the CVEC system.
In exchange for the influx of money from the authority, Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly and CVEC, said the coop will commit to making gigabit-speed fiber internet connection available to every building in Nelson County with electrical service by the end of 2024.
"That will make Nelson County one of the first counties in the state and one of the first counties in the nation for a rural county to have universal fiber connected gigabit speed service available at every door. It’s a pretty incredible accomplishment when you think about it," Wood told authority members.
Of the more than a dozen projects brought before the authority with the potential to connect hundreds of Appalachian Power Company and Dominion customers, Wood recommended beginning with three areas that would maximize connections for time invested.
“It’s a combination of highest density and also spreading the work around and making sure we are somewhat in every district,” Wood said.
In order of priority, those three projects include Arrington in the area southeast of the railroad tracks, an area with low to moderate income that Wood said would be "important to get to early on;" Schuyler along Rockfish Road; and Shipman following Virginia 56 to Hunting Lodge Road.
The projects are estimated to total nearly $6 million and Wood said Firefly will fund the costs of the remaining 11 projects.
Wood said the three projects should be built within 12 to 18 months, with work on the first one scheduled to begin in January, and should not interfere with the fiber builds currently taking place along the CVEC system. All other projects are estimated to be complete some time between mid-2022 and the end of 2024.
By March 2021, about 8,600 locations in the county will have access to gigabit-speed internet through Firefly, representing 75% of buildings in the county, Wood said.
Authority chair Jesse Rutherford called the prospect of having broadband access available to all of Nelson County a "monumental moment."
"I can’t be more proud to be a Nelsonian today. As a representative and of course the chair of this board this is a big priority in the East District, as well as all of Nelson County to make sure that internet was accessible," Rutherford said. "We’ve not answered the question of how; now it is when and that’s a great problem to have."
Officials have invested heavily in Firefly and rapid broadband expansion in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for universal broadband access in rural Nelson County. In August, county officials allocated $1.125 of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money to projects off the CVEC system as well as receiving grants for other builds.
"Obviously it’s an incredible opportunity and I think it's incredibly needed," Central District representative Gary Strong said. "COVID has amplified the requirements for use of internet in ways we just couldn't have imagined and so rapidly."
Also during the Dec. 8 meeting, which was attended by state officials and officials with Firefly, the authority unanimously approved waiving outstanding installation and amortization fees owed to the county for early customers of broadband services effective Dec. 31.
North District representative Tommy Harvey was adamant the authority commit to forgiving the outstanding fees, going so far as to state he’d be willing to hold the $1.25 million deal with Firefly hostage. According to County Administrator Steve Carter, the total remaining amortization as of Nov. 30 was roughly $176,000.
Evan Feinman, the governor's chief broadband advisor, said it was an "exciting day" for Nelson County and praised authority members and CVEC for its work toward universal coverage.
"I think what you have decided to take on here is incredibly forward thinking; it’s very exciting," Feinman said. "I can just tell you Gov. [Ralph] Northam set the goal of universal broadband coverage; we’re making great progress but there's a heck of a lot more that needs to be done."
