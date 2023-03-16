State Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, announced Thursday his candidacy for the newly drawn Senate District 8, seeking to return to Richmond for a third term serving the Central Virginia area.

Peake, first elected to the Senate in 2017 in a special election, won a full term as the 22nd District's representative in 2019, winning the seat by more than 15,000 votes.

As a result of redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census, Peake now will attempt to gain reelection in the newly drawn 8th District, which encompasses the City of Lynchburg plus Bedford and Campbell counties. The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project describes the district as a "strong Republican" area, with an estimated 72% of voters having supported Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 election.

No other candidates have yet announced intentions to run in the new Senate District 8.

Flanked by his wife and youngest son, Peake spoke at Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg about his "guiding motto" since he first ran: "more freedom, less government."

"I've always promised and wanted to make sure that we fight for your freedoms first and keep government as limited as possible with everything we do in Richmond," Peake said. "And we will continue to do that."

During his speech, Peake touted the endorsements of local law enforcement offices, such as the Lynchburg, Bedford and Campbell County sheriff's offices, as well as the support of area commonwealth's attorneys.

He said he will continue to support all local law enforcement departments should he be reelected.

"That is really the core function of government," Peake said. "That is what we have first, is to protect our citizens ... [Del.] Wendell [Walker] and I ... if y'all send us there, are going to do more to support you guys than y'all can ever do for us. Because what you guys do, putting your lives on the line and putting the bad guys away, that's what counts."

Walker, who was elected to the House of Delegates in 2019, is the current 23rd House District representative, and announced in January his intention to seek reelection to the newly drawn 52nd House District, which now covers the entirety of the City of Lynchburg and a portion of Campbell County.

The senator also touched on education — a key priority of his campaign — saying he will pursue policies in Richmond that allow parents to be more involved in their children's education.

"It is one of the most important things we can do to take care of our young children," Peake said. "To give them an education, and give them an opportunity to achieve the American dream, it doesn't come from government giving people something. It comes from within, giving them the ability to read, write, do math, communicate, to pursue what they want to do."

Peake said he hopes to focus on expanding career and technical education opportunities, promoting paths for young people that are outside of just going to a four-year school.

"We've got to give them a better outlet for their energy," Peake said, "and I think career and technical education is a way to do that."

Peake also thanked retiring Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, joking, "I think I'm the only person who thinks he made the right decision by deciding to retire."

Newman and Peake were set to square off in a primary for the newly drawn 8th District seat after their two districts were unified during the redistricting process. However, Newman announced this week his intentions to retire from the Senate.

"It's a big loss for the area," Peake later said about Newman. "Steve, if he had gone back, would probably have been one or two in seniority in the Senate. ... His ability to get things done for the local area is tremendous, and that's why I wasn't going to run against him if he was running, because he could get so much done for the area."

In closing his speech, boasting about his strong conservative voting record, Peake said, "When Steve announced that he was not going to seek reelection, Blue Virginia, which is a Democrat publication, they said, 'Oh great, one MAGA right-wing nut is going to replace another MAGA right-wing nut.'

"And I said, 'Damn straight,'" Peake said. "That's exactly what we're going to do."