Petition urges Amherst supervisors not to act on potential First Amendment sanctuary measure

The draft’s language expresses concern that far too much power has been granted to the governor when addressing longer-lasting emergencies affecting the state. The draft mirrors comments from the board of supervisors during its Dec. 15 meeting that urged the General Assembly to limit the governor’s authority.

Supervisor Tom Martin said during the Dec. 15 meeting he feels the board needs to send a strong message requesting the General Assembly to “rein in” some of the governor’s authority on the state mandates.

“I think something needs to be done at the General Assembly level to limit the executive power of the governor,” Supervisor David Pugh said at the Dec. 15 meeting.

Northam's most recent orders that went into effect mid-December include a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 p.m., a universal mask rule in indoor settings shared with others and outdoors within 6 feet of another person and limiting social gatherings to 10 people (excluding religious services or employment or educational settings).

Dining establishments cannot serve alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close by midnight, according to the order that remains in place until Jan. 31 unless rescinded or amended.