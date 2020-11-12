Plan for new housing on Elmwood Avenue continues, neighbors cite traffic concerns

Work is moving forward on a new residential development dubbed “Blackwater Run" that would bring about 160 new homes to the site of the former Odd Fellows Home of Virginia location in Lynchburg.
Developers Ron Blackwood and Andy Flint, of Elmwood Holdings, bought the 87-acre property at 600 Elmwood Avenue, off Rivermont Avenue, in January for $750,000; it's currently assessed at nearly $2.67 million, according to Lynchburg's geographic information system.
Demolition of the former assisted-living facility will begin and be completed this month to make way for 162 homes on the property.
Blackwood and Flint said their plan calls for homes in the mid-century modern style made with timber, steel and stone as well as big glass windows. There will also be cottage-style, craftsman and other designs that the developers say will blend in with the already established community off Rivermont Avenue.
Developers have also planned for a pocket park and trails on the property that would act as an extension of the Blackwater Creek trail system.
Nancy Allen, a neighbor, said she isn’t opposed to the development but has concerns over traffic in parts of the neighborhood where Elmwood Avenue becomes narrow between Woodland Avenue and Brunswick Road.
In a traffic report conducted earlier this year, third-party group EPR, PC estimated that by 2026 there would be approximately 1,740 daily trips, 129 new morning peak hour trips and 174 new evening peak hour trips estimated for the proposed Elmwood residential development.
Allen's hope is for neighbors to have some sort of dialogue with both developers and city officials over the matter.
“We would love to talk to the city and the developers about how we can reduce traffic that might be generated,” Allen said. “Maybe have bigger lots, fewer homes ... just pitch any ideas about how to address the traffic issue and we feel the city has not responded to our questions.”
She said Flint and Blackwood have both been in communication with the neighbors but she wishes the city was more involved.
“We understand the development is being done by right and we appreciate the developers updating the neighbors and the fact that they have reduced the number of homes,” she said.
Developing a property by right means the plan conforms with the property's current zoning, and the developers do not need to seek a rezoning, which would require Lynchburg City Council's approval.
Originally, Flint and Blackwood had planned for about 200 homes on the 87-acre property but have since lowered that number to 162 homes.
Support Local Journalism
“The problem with that number is the amount of traffic it would generate,” Allen said.
Allen said she welcomes new neighbors but doesn’t know how they would benefit from being located at the end of the narrow street.
“We understand it’s a business and it's private property and he has a right to develop it; we totally understand that,” she said. “We understand we could have done way worse. The developers are above board and I think they care about the character of the neighborhood. It’s just frustrating mostly with the city.”
Blackwood said there is nothing he can do about the road and the issue of it being too narrow has been around for some time.
“The city is aware of this stretch of road and I am sure it will be making some positive changes,” he said. “The neighbors have brought this to their attention. I think they’re thinking of what the first steps are and then what the long term plan will be. But we are willing to sit down with them and the city.”
Kent White, director of community development for the city, said staff met with residents last year to discuss amending the comprehensive plan designation for the property from high-density residential to low-density residential.
“The concern was that the high-density residential designation could provide a developer with justification to request a future zoning change for apartments and the like,” he said in an e-mail. “The single-household housing type currently proposed would be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan's low density residential designation.”
White said the city is prohibited from requiring that the developer implement off-site improvements.
“We do not yet know how quickly the development will unfold and the city will continue to evaluate the traffic conditions in the neighborhood as they evolve over time,” he said.
The neighborhood has three points of entering and exiting at Magnolia Street, Boston Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.
“A lot of these are problems that are already happening,” Flint said. “We all realize these vehicles on both sides of the road are causing problems not only for trash trucks, school buses, and most concerning is emergency vehicles.”
Larry Jones, a neighbor, said he is encouraging the developers to stay focused on the project while reminding neighbors to control only what they own.
“All these people through here have their own homes and they want to get in the way of other people owning property,” he said. “I wouldn’t be on this bandwagon for the sake of stopping it just to stop it. Everyone wants something; they just don’t want it near them.”
He added that the property was once for sale and neighbors could have purchased it if they wanted to, and he said if the traffic becomes too much for him and his wife, he has two choices: put up with it or move somewhere else.
Blackwood said he, Flint and contractors have been diligent at only driving 15 miles per hour through the neighborhood.
“They’ve been courteous and safe and we will continue that throughout our project,” he said. “We will also work with the site contractor to schedule deliveries to avoid busier times.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.