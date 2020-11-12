Plan for new housing on Elmwood Avenue continues, neighbors cite traffic concerns

White said the city is prohibited from requiring that the developer implement off-site improvements.

“We do not yet know how quickly the development will unfold and the city will continue to evaluate the traffic conditions in the neighborhood as they evolve over time,” he said.

The neighborhood has three points of entering and exiting at Magnolia Street, Boston Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

“A lot of these are problems that are already happening,” Flint said. “We all realize these vehicles on both sides of the road are causing problems not only for trash trucks, school buses, and most concerning is emergency vehicles.”

Larry Jones, a neighbor, said he is encouraging the developers to stay focused on the project while reminding neighbors to control only what they own.

“All these people through here have their own homes and they want to get in the way of other people owning property,” he said. “I wouldn’t be on this bandwagon for the sake of stopping it just to stop it. Everyone wants something; they just don’t want it near them.”