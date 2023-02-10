The former Jones Memorial Library building on Rivermont Avenue, which has sat vacant for 15 years, is one step closer to revitalization after the city planning commission this week unanimously recommended city council approve a proposed reuse for the property.

Library Holdings, LLC wants to rezone the former library building at 434 Rivermont Ave. to allow an adaptive reuse and to allow the construction of a new hotel on three Victoria Avenue properties behind the building.

The Jones Memorial Library was the second oldest public library in Virginia and the building has been a prominent feature on Rivermont Avenue since it opened in 1908, said Rachel Frischeisen, a planner with the city.

However, the building has been vacant since 2008 and is falling into disrepair, she said.

Frischeisen said if the rezoning is approved, the historic library building would be restored and renovated to contain restaurant dining facilities, a hotel lobby, outdoor seating, guest suites and minor additions to support its reuse. Two existing structures at 440 and 442 Victoria Avenue would be used for hotel amenities.

One existing structure located at 422 Victoria would be demolished and a new hotel building and parking deck would be constructed there and at 426 Victoria. A pedestrian bridge would connect the former library building with the new hotel. The proposed hotel would have a total of 107 guestrooms, 107 parking spaces in a structured garage underneath.

She said the city conducted a traffic study in 2020 to address the intersection of Rivermont Avenue, D Street and Victoria Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Bacon Street Bagels. The study looked at five options and the recommended improvement was a roundabout.

City staff recommended that roundabout be included in the city's capital improvement plan, which is pending adoption by City Council.

“The proposed roundabout is needed regardless of the hotel development and would significantly improve the current conditions and will still function adequately in the future with the proposed development and the traffic it would generate,” Frischeisen said. “Since there might be a delay between the proposed roundabout and the opening of this hotel, the study recommends alternative interim improvements which the petitioner has voluntarily proffered to implement.”

Frischeisen said the former library building is an architecturally significant site but past attempts to revitalize it have been unsuccessful.

“So the proposed new building may be what this site needs to make it a possibility,” she told the planning commission.

The former library building and property is located within the Rivermont Avenue Historic District, which requires approval for any exterior modifications to the property.

The Historic Preservation Commission reviewed the conceptual work proposal at its meeting in December and granted a certificate of appropriateness for the location of the proposed building additions and the pedestrian bridge between the old structure and the new structure.

HPC will need to approve final designs and materials prior to building permits being issued.

Jay Oschrin, who owns property on Victoria Avenue and Cabell Street, said he has watched the old library decay for years and is excited to learn it may finally be saved and repurposed.

“I am greatly in favor of this development,” he said. “But what concerns me is the intersection between Rivermont, D Street and Victoria. It was already a dangerous intersection before the bagel shop opened. And now it's even worse. Obviously there will need to be some improvement to the intersection with the new hotel and I implore the city to use a roundabout here instead of a signalized intersection.”

Ed Hopkins, who owns property on Victoria Avenue by the corner of the former library building, said he’s watched the property for 25 years.

“There's a lot of vagrancy; there's a lot of neglect. It's a beautiful building; it needs to be saved. It’s really an anchor to lower Rivermont, which is being revitalized, and that would be just a huge step towards the further beautification revitalization of not only lower Rivermont but the city of Lynchburg,” he said. “It's a beautiful historic building. I can't see any downside to this. This is a viable plan, I guess the first viable plan that has been put forth, so I strongly encourage it to go forward. I think it will be great.”

Katheryn Moseley Brown, executive director of the Lynchburg Historical Foundation, said, as proposed, the project is not supported by the foundation's board.

“If the design does not adhere to the Department of Interior regulation that an addition to an historic building match the original scale and mass, it severely overshadows the existing Jones Memorial Library,” she said during public comments.

Mike Griffin, architect with CMJW, responded to Brown’s comments by saying it was an intentional move to place most construction behind the library property and onto Victoria Avenue, which is not a part of the historic district.

“Several of our options were to consider building the addition for the rooms on the actual 434 parcel but with our understanding and experience with the Department of Interior standards, we felt like it was the best option to minimize the additions that actually touched the library itself,” he told the commission. “We intentionally made the move to utilize the bridge to go over Victoria and have most of the construction across the street, separating the parking, the event center and most of the guest rooms onto those other parcels which are not a part of the National Historic District listing nor are they part of the local historic district.”

Commissioner Tom Rogers said he appreciated the petition and the work put into it.

“Changing a facility like this into something that's useful, to me, is a huge boon for the city,” he said. “I think it's a really good thing and I've talked to a major developer in the same area and he's been very supportive this. I think it's good for everybody.”

Commissioner Cham Light said he drives past the property several times a week and has talked to a number of developers who have done downtown projects and none of them had any interest in pursuing redeveloping the former library building in this fashion.

“I'm just really, really thankful that it looks like we’ve got a chance to get the building returned to a useful property, and I'm going to vote in favor of the of the petition,” he said.