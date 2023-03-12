Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday and could vote on whether to approve a proposed revitalization of the old Jones Memorial Library building on Rivermont Avenue, which has sat vacant for 15 years.

In February, the city's planning commission gave the proposal a unanimous recommendation of approval to council. The proposal also received a certificate of appropriateness from the city's Historic Preservation Committee in December, but the committee will still need to approve the final design before permits are issued.

During a City Council work session on Feb. 28, council received a briefing from Rachel Frischeisen, a planner for the city, about the proposal as well as the decision of the planning commission.

According to Frischeisen, Library Holdings LLC is looking to rezone the former library building at 434 Rivermont Avenue, allowing an "adaptive reuse" and the construction of a new hotel on three Victoria Avenue properties behind the building.

Frischeisen said if approved, the library building would be "restored for amenities such as a restaurant, hotel lobby, guest suites and minor additions supporting its reuse."

Two buildings at 440 and 442 Victoria Avenue would be used for "hotel support facilities," she said, while one existing structure at 422 Victoria Avenue will be demolished and will be the future home of the proposed hotel building and parking deck, along with 434 and 426 Victoria Avenue.

A pedestrian bridge is proposed to connect the two buildings over Victoria Avenue, Frischeisen said.

The proposed hotel would have 107 guestrooms, with 107 parking spaces in a structured garage underneath, breathing new life into a building that Frischeisen said during February's planning commission has been the focus of previous unsuccessful revitalization attempts.

"So the proposed new building may be what this site needs to make it a possibility," she told the planning commission last month.

After Frischeisen's briefing, one councilor was excited to throw his support behind the project that could restore the 115-year-old building.

"I've just got to say, I'm stoked," Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said.

"This is cool ... something is not only being done that will improve the area, but drive tax revenue, property values; this is really great, so I'm looking forward to the public hearing ... and really just approving this thing," he continued.

After the briefing, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson turned his attention to the number of parking spaces, which he deemed to be too many.

Helgeson was referring to a voluntary proffer made by the developer to include 107 parking spaces for 107 rooms, asking if staff could figure something out that might be "less stringent," in order to help the developers succeed.

He said, "107 rooms and 107 parking spots, that's a lot of parking. And a lot of expense in the parking."

Frischeisen explained that the number was as high as it was because the hotel will offer other amenities for the area that don't just include overnight stays at the hotel, such as potential restaurants or a bar.

She also said previous discussions over the property led them to believe that "parking has been this site's biggest challenge since it first went vacant.

"We've had inquiry and inquiry of 'what could it be,' or 'help us envision something,' and it all comes down to its situation in the neighborhood, where we don't want to impact those neighbors too much. But we're trying to balance what the neighborhood can absorb as far as parking and what a petitioner needs to make a project work here," Frischeisen said, adding city staff encouraged the developers to pursue as much parking as they could.

After Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder, who still voiced his excitement for the development, said he was having a hard time visualizing the revitalization due to the topography, City Manager Wynter Benda said, "they're committed," referring to the developers.

"It's going to be quite a feat," Benda added.

Wilder responded, "It's going to be interesting, it's going to be interesting to see. But I'm glad to see something happening to that property."

Council is expected to hold the public hearing during its 7:30 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday inside Council Chambers in City Hall, 900 Church Street in Lynchburg.

Residents will have the ability to speak in favor or opposition of the project, and council will likely consider a vote once the public hearing is closed.