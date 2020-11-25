Police: One dead, one arrested after shooting at Super 8 in Lynchburg

One person is dead and another was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel in Lynchburg, police said.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to the hotel at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road, where they found one person dead with a single gunshot wound and took a suspect at the scene into custody, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police did not release either person's name.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter a tip online at p3tips.com or with the P3 app on a mobile device.

