Police: Victim identified in fatal Super 8 shooting in Lynchburg

UPDATE: On Wednesday the Lynchburg Police Department identified the man who died from a single gunshot wound Tuesday night as Lamark Andrae Williams of Petersburg.

Williams, 48, was shot at the Super 8 hotel in Lynchburg, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the police department. Officers responded to the shooting at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and took one person into custody.

On Wednesday police said Ishmael Bailey, 24, of Richmond had been arrested in connection with Tuesday's homicide and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter a tip online at p3tips.com or with the P3 app on a mobile device.

PREVIOUSLY: One person is dead and another was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel in Lynchburg, police said.