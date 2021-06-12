Policy advocate Lowe kicks off campaign for GOP nomination in 5th District

She spoke of her concern over the future and sustainability of farming in Virginia, an especially important issue for her given the quantity of agriculture in the 5th District. The release notes she wants to remove "burdensome regulations" that hampers farmers' ability to sell locally.

Lowe's roughly two-hour kick-off event featured live music from Willows Branch Bluegrass Band and had several guest speakers, including Philip Hamilton, a Charlottesville resident seeking to turn the Democratic 57th House District red; Brandon Howard, president of the 2nd Amendment advocacy group Right to Bear Arms Virginia; and Mike Dickinson, who recently lost in the June 8 Republican primary for the 68th House District but announced Saturday his intent to run for sheriff of Richmond.

Dickinson described Lowe as a "true fighter" who will stand up against entrenched politicians and the establishment.

"She’s someone who’s going to get out there on the front line because right now that is what we have wrong in our country and in the Republican Party," Dickinson said. "We need less chihuahuas fighting for us and more junkyard dogs that will take a bite out of big government, out of big establishment and out of corruption, and that's why I'm supporting Kimberly Lowe."