Portion of Blackwater Creek Trail to reopen as work continues

A portion of the Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg will reopen Friday afternoon, according to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
The reopened portion will be between mile markers 1 and 1.25. Brunswick Trail will remain closed at a point about 400 feet from its terminus at the Blackwater Creek Trail, and the Beaver Trail and the East Randolph Place parking lot will remain closed, the parks and rec department said.
Work on the Randolph-Savoy sewer line continues, and the trail will occasionally need to be closed when equipment or vehicles must cross it, though such closures shouldn't last more than a few minutes, the parks and recreation department said. The portion of the trail that will reopen will have steel plates over it to facilitate such crossings.
Trail users are asked to refrain from entering any areas marked for construction or blocked by barricades or gates. For more information, go online to www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/trails.
"At the end of the project, we will finish up with substantial enhancements to the creek crossing and both trails. We also expect to be able to improve trail access with a connection down to Beaver Trail from Blackwater Creek Trail with these planned improvements, and replace the stepping stones with an improved crossing in the form of a catwalk," the parks and rec department said in a news release.
The Randolph Savoy Interceptor replacement project, a long-awaited $1.5 million undertaking that began in September, aims to replace aging infrastructure, ultimately ensuring the stability of the area’s sewer system and working to prevent sewer overflows.