Prescription drop box coming to Altavista town hall

The Altavista Town Council on Tuesday approved a proposal that allows Horizon Behavioral Services to place a prescription drop box inside town hall in the near future.

"I think this is a win-win for the town," Police Chief Tommy Merricks said at Tuesday's council work session. "I think that this is another way we can service the citizens of the town."

The current plan is to place the drop box inside the town hall building, which is where the police department resides as well.

Merricks believes the box would be more secure inside because it could prevent somebody from stealing the contents inside the box, or even driving off with the box itself.

The drop box will come at zero cost to the town, as will an incinerator, which will allow the town to properly dispose of old prescriptions that are dropped off.

"The incinerator not only allows us to burn the drugs that we have in there, but the stuff that we confiscate needs to be burned," Chief Merricks said. "Right now, the way it's disposed of, it's burned, but it's not safe."

Councilman Tracy Emerson, who is an investigator for Campbell County, cited his own experience in the field as the reason he heavily supports this drop box.

"I think it's a great idea," he said. "What Chief knows, we go to some of these dead-on-arrival calls when people pass away and go in these homes, there's 30 or 40 bottles of medicine in these homes. And the grandkids and the kids become hooked on this medicine. This is a great way that allows us to get rid of it."

