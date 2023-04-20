BEDFORD — Fees for homebuilding and residential, commercial construction are targeted to undergo rate changes July 1 in Bedford County.

The county’s department of community development, division of building, is planning the first overhaul to fees in 20 years and discussed them in detail with the Bedford County Board of Supervisors during two recent work sessions.

The residential permit for single-family homes and additions are each proposed to go from 12 cents per square foot to 18 cents per square foot and from 5 cents per square foot to 15 cents per square foot for residential alterations. Residential permit fees of $25 for electrical and plumbing/heating, air and ventilation are each proposed to double to $50.

For commercial permits, alterations are recommended to increase from 15 cents per square foot to 20 cents per square foot.

A tiered system for re-inspection fees also is proposed, following consensus from the board Monday.

A $25 fee may be processed for a first offense if a wrong address is given for an inspection by the county’s division of building, work is not ready when the inspection is requested and premises are inaccessible. A second offense could be $100, a third offense $200 and $300 for any reoccurring ones.

The board decided on the tiered re-inspection fee model over a fixed model that would put a first offense at $25, a second at $50 and any reoccurring at $50.

“I think the tiered one is the way to go,” Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, told the board. “My guess is if we get to the second offense I’ll be surprised.”

Starting a job without a permit for commercial and residential building also is set to draw a fee. No such fee currently is charged. The new penalty would be two times a permit fee with a residential cap amount set at $2,500 and $10,000 for commercial.

“We want to deter that,” Mitchell said of starting jobs without permits.

Supervisor Tommy Scott asked if the building department knows of licensed contractors starting work without a permit.

“We have too many, for sure, guys that know better,” Will Goodwin, the county’s chief building official, said. “They do know better and they still do it.”

“They also know we don’t have a penalty for it,” Mitchell said.

Scott said he couldn’t imagine licensed contractor starting jobs without permits.

“It’s becoming more of a problem than it used to be, it really has been, especially with people wanting to get started immediately due to interest rates and so forth,” Mitchell said.

A refund processing measure for permits that are worked on and eventually withdrawn also is proposed, $25 for no staff review and up to 20% of the cost of the permit, or no less than $25, if reviewed.

Mitchell said the community development department wants to limit the amount of re-inspections and have folks come in and get their permits “on the up and up” to save time and resources. The county staff performed just more than 3,300 re-inspections in 2022, he recently reported to supervisors.

If the re-inspection fee was in place in 2022 it would have generated more than $83,000, according to Mitchell’s presentation.

“I think this is more than fair and I strongly support it,” Supervisor Bob Davis said of the proposed fees.

The community development department will use discretion in levying the fees, if approved, Mitchell said.

Scott said he feels if a person is licensed to perform construction work they need to follow the regulations.

“Everybody needs to follow the rules,” Scott said.

A public hearing on the proposed fee changes is expected May 22, County Administrator Robert Hiss said.

Mitchell said the department is working on providing the fee information for an interactive website that will be launched prior to the implementation, pending the board’s approval.