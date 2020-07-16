Proposed tax changes estimated to yield $1.5 million a year in Amherst County

AMHERST — Amherst County is considering enacting a meals tax increase and a new cigarette tax officials project could generate more than $1 million in annual revenue each year and lessen some the county’s reliance on real estate tax revenue.
The county’s board of supervisors recently voted to authorize a public hearing in the near future for those measures and a few other tax changes officials are describing as business friendly.
Some of the proposed tax changes, if approved, would go into effect in January and next July.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers recommending the county take advantage of a recently passed state law that could allow increase of the county’s meal tax from 4% to 6%. The potential revenue from the measure is estimated at $500,000 a year, according to figures presented to supervisors.
Amherst and neighboring Bedford, Campbell and Rockbridge counties currently tax meals at 4% of gross receipts while Appomattox County doesn’t tax meals at all, according to the county’s presentation.
Rodgers also recommends enacting a cigarette tax through a new state law that took effect July 1 that lets counties tax up to 40 cents per pack. He is proposing the board enact a 27-cent tax a pack, 25 cents of which would go into the county coffers while the other two goes to the retailer. The county anticipates the cigarette tax would yield $1 million in revenue annually.
Under the proposed slate of changes, the county also plans to eliminate the merchant’s capital tax, which is a local tax on a business owner’s capital, or inventory on hand as of Jan. 1; factor in depreciation of assets for the business equipment tax; and initiate a Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax on all business types in the county.
The BPOL change proposes the county tax 20 cents per $100 of gross receipts on gas, diesel, kerosene retail fuel, 8 cents per $100 of net receipts on gas, diesel and kerosene after state and federal taxes and 5 cents per $100 of gross wholesale purchases, according to Rodgers’ report.
The $305,000 anticipated revenue from the proposed business license move would offset the $300,000 lost from repealing the merchant’s capital tax.
“We want to make sure it’s revenue neutral,” Rodgers said of the series of planned changes.
Rodgers said the additional revenue would help the county invest more in capital improvement projects, or items in the county budget exceeding $50,000. This year the board scaled back those CIP projects to just less than $250,000, while initially planning to use more than $1 million, because of the negative budgetary effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to spend about $1.5 million a year; we need to find that revenue somewhere,” Rodgers said of capital improvement spending. “Lo and behold, this amount will raise that revenue.”
The county has said in a previous news release the board wants proposed tax structure changes to particularly address the movement of inventory out of Amherst County to avoid the Merchant’s Capital tax, a common practice particularly among car dealerships each Jan. 1, put a more realistic depreciation in place for the business equipment tax and include the gross receipts of all retail and wholesale businesses without overburdening small businesses that have high gross receipts but low margins.
The county is planning no changes to its machinery and tools tax or lodging tax.
Rodgers has said the planned changes are designed to specifically not hurt “mom and pop” locally owned stores that profit off gasoline sales. The $1.5 million in recurring revenue, if realized, would go further to help the county meet budget without raising the real estate tax rate, currently at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, which was slated to happen if COVID-19 hadn’t put local businesses in a tailspin in March.
The county’s most recent local real estate tax increase, a 5-cent hike per $100 of assessed value, took effect in 2016. The board prior to the onslaught of COVID-19 in March were on the brink of moving forward with a tax increase, heavily discussing upticks of 2 cents to 6 cents, but later adjusted and began cutting departmental spending.
The board has discussed the changes since the fall of 2018 but didn’t have time to put them into place by 2020, partly because of 2019 being a heavy local election year, according to Rodgers.
While the county has cut back on its spending in recent months and put off for now a real estate tax increase, the county’s finances are holding steady, according to staff’s dialogue with supervisors.
“For all purposes, our revenues are where they should be regardless of the pandemic,” Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, recently told supervisors.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
