Proposed tax changes estimated to yield $1.5 million a year in Amherst County

The county has said in a previous news release the board wants proposed tax structure changes to particularly address the movement of inventory out of Amherst County to avoid the Merchant’s Capital tax, a common practice particularly among car dealerships each Jan. 1, put a more realistic depreciation in place for the business equipment tax and include the gross receipts of all retail and wholesale businesses without overburdening small businesses that have high gross receipts but low margins.

The county is planning no changes to its machinery and tools tax or lodging tax.

Rodgers has said the planned changes are designed to specifically not hurt “mom and pop” locally owned stores that profit off gasoline sales. The $1.5 million in recurring revenue, if realized, would go further to help the county meet budget without raising the real estate tax rate, currently at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, which was slated to happen if COVID-19 hadn’t put local businesses in a tailspin in March.

The county’s most recent local real estate tax increase, a 5-cent hike per $100 of assessed value, took effect in 2016. The board prior to the onslaught of COVID-19 in March were on the brink of moving forward with a tax increase, heavily discussing upticks of 2 cents to 6 cents, but later adjusted and began cutting departmental spending.