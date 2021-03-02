Public hearing advertised to consider Lynchburg real property tax increase

Lynchburg residents can weigh in on a potential increase to their real estate tax bills at the end of the month, following the 2021 reassessment that saw total taxable real estate values proposed to increase 7.5% in the city.

The total assessed value of property in Lynchburg is proposed to increase from $5.71 billion to $6.14 billion after the recent reassessment — an increase of about $428 million — due to appreciation, growth and rezoning, according to city assessor Jeff Bandy.

Excluding additional assessments triggered by new construction or improvements to property, this exceeds last year's total assessed value of real property by 5.9%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current tax rate sits at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, and if city council elected to adopt this same rate, city revenues would see an increase of about $4.75 million annually.

In order to equalize the rate and levy the same amount of real estate tax as last year, the tax rate would have to be lowered to about $1.033 per $100 of assessed value.

The city advertised the real property tax increase in late February, proposing it again adopts the current rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, but the final decision will rest with council as it discusses the fiscal year 2022 budget.