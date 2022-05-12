Public hearing set for local Bedford County redistricting plan

Bedford County will hold a public hearing next month on proposed redistricting that could change some residents' districts and polling places.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27 during the regular Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting at the County Administration building, 122 E. Main St.

Redistricting occurs at the local and state level every 10 years following the U.S. Census. Districts must be redrawn based on population changes to ensure their populations are essentially equal.

"Bedford County experienced significant population growth in the Forest area (Local Election District 4), resulting in the adjustment of all seven local district boundaries to equalize the population in each district. As a result, some voters will change districts/polling places under the proposed plan," county spokesperson Shelley Basinger said in a news release.

Maps showing the proposed changes are available on the county website, bedfordcountyva.gov, and at local libraries. The seven new districts were drawn by a seven-member redistricting committee appointed by supervisors.

This marks the second phase on a two-phase redistricting initiative. The first phase involved state-level redistricting for congressional, state Senate and state House districts. Following that redistricting, most of Bedford County is in the 9th Congressional District while a portion of the eastern side of the county is in the 5th District. One house on the Bedford County/Roanoke County line is in the 6th District.