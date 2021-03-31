Public safety, parks and rec among resident priorities at Lynchburg budget hearing

The current proposed budget includes $267,956 for the police department to add three administrative service associate positions to allow sworn personnel to move off the desk and resume law enforcement activities. This funding pool also includes the money for two patrol vehicles for those officers.

Hutcherson, Loving and Melton each expressed excitement about the new police department headquarters, a $35 million project included in the fiscal year 2023 capital improvement plan.

“The need is greater than ever. I’m proud of the fact that the police department is looking to build the new building in the neighborhood in which I live," Hutcherson said, referring to the Kemper Street location proposed for the project.

Several city residents also wrote letters to be read at the public hearing advocating for more funding and improvements to the community market downtown.

Business owners located in the market, including Dee Tinsley, Dwayne and Jannett Spearman and Tom Hayman, each wrote about the “untapped potential” and essential service the market provides to the city.

A tourist hotspot and home to many local businesses, they said renovations to the building, as well as new signage and an improved storefront to alert people to the businesses inside, are sorely needed.