Public safety, school funding emerge as high priorities during Lynchburg budget retreat

At its annual budget retreat, Lynchburg City Council identified several strategic priorities, giving city staff direction as they begin to create the fiscal year 2022 budget.
During Tuesday's retreat in the light-filled main room of the Aviary in Miller Park, council heard nine potential priorities for the coming fiscal year and loosely ranked them, with public safety staffing, public school funding, a citywide salary study implementation and refuse staffing coming out on top.
Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said this discussion would determine the staff's focus, and while all nine items are important city goals, there is no way to implement them all in a single budget year. Other items discussed included diversity, equity and inclusion; the refuse fleet; poverty strategic planning; parks and recreation programming and litter control.
“I want to start from the perspective of the vision of what we want to achieve for our community,” Wodicka said.
Conversations about specific policies and how to divert or allocate funding will come later. He stressed that this was a day for "high-level" conversations.
The priority rankings triggered hourslong discussions, and while some issues, such as public safety, seemed to garner councilwide agreement, others, such as school funding and diversity, drove more divisive conversation.
Prior to the discussion, Donna Witt, chief financial officer, presented a look at projected fiscal year 2022 major revenues. While some areas, specifically amusement tax revenues, have plummeted, she said overall projected revenues are in line with fiscal year 2020 actual revenues. So while the 2022 budget will likely not usher in any major growth, they are "going to be back flat" with 2020, "which isn't a bad place to be," she said.
Wodicka outlined the public safety staffing plan for the coming year, which council named as a top priority. According to presentations given to council in recent months, public safety departments have indicated a need for increases in staffing — the Lynchburg Police Department requested 25 additional officers, the Lynchburg Fire Department requested 14 additional officers and emergency services requested an additional four communications officers.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said, without question, public safety was his top priority.
"I think, again, to get to the heart of this issue is, are we going to make public safety an intentional priority in this next budget, knowing that our resources have shrunk?" Faraldi said. "This is us saying we are going to make this a priority."
At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy added that while she values public safety, she also would elevate trash pickup to a public safety issue, as well. She said she wants to ensure the workers doing those "everyday, front-line jobs" are considered when it comes to staffing and salary increases.
"It's all [an] essential function for us, I don't want to outweigh some essential functions and not give raises or not give appropriate market value, especially when [refuse collection employees] are spending 12 to 14 hours out there since March," Tweedy said.
Community Development Director Kent White outlined the priority goals for the increase of refuse collection personnel, hoping to bring on more full-time refuse collection employees to staff the new trucks recently ordered with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds by the public works department.
Also near the top of the list was public school funding, and while policy issues will fall to the school board and city school's staff, Wodicka said his office has been intentional about building a stronger relationship with leadership of the school system, and that continuing to prioritize education would mean continuing city investment in the schools and creating a shared vision with the school system.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan and other councilors, such as Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, stressed the importance of throwing support behind the schools, particularly in the midst of the pandemic.
"The whole issue here is whether or not we want to support a strong school system and do whatever we need to do to have that effectively take place," Dolan said. "I think one of the most important things we do is support the school system. I put them right up there with public safety. If you can't educate the kids, they're not going to be able to go to those jobs like being in the police department, being in the fire department. It is our responsibility to see that kids in this community get educated properly."
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said that supporting the school system does not necessarily mean giving them more money. Helgeson has long been critical of the school system's handling of the pandemic and has questioned whether students receive as good of an education through the current blend of hybrid and remote learning.
"Let's really try to focus on stronger, instead of just saying, 'Hey, we are going to give you more money,' especially at this time," Helgeson said. "We've got lots of families that they wanted their kids to be in school and they haven't because of the pandemic ... when we're paying good money, I hope we're getting good results."
Just below school funding on the aggregate of councilor rankings was the implementation of the citywide salary study. Wodicka said city staff hopes to focus on lower-paid positions and those that are hard to fill due to the nature of the work, like refuse collection. Though he said they would need to be mindful of salary compression, he wanted to "take care" of the staff doing direct service work.
Faraldi and other councilors agreed, and said this was the time to send a message to front-line workers, and ensure they are being better compensated for the work they do in the community.
With these priorities identified, Wodicka said staff will create a budget using the "common vision" of council. According to the current budget calendar, the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget will be introduced to council March 9.