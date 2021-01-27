Public safety, school funding emerge as high priorities during Lynchburg budget retreat

"It's all [an] essential function for us, I don't want to outweigh some essential functions and not give raises or not give appropriate market value, especially when [refuse collection employees] are spending 12 to 14 hours out there since March," Tweedy said.

Community Development Director Kent White outlined the priority goals for the increase of refuse collection personnel, hoping to bring on more full-time refuse collection employees to staff the new trucks recently ordered with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds by the public works department.

Also near the top of the list was public school funding, and while policy issues will fall to the school board and city school's staff, Wodicka said his office has been intentional about building a stronger relationship with leadership of the school system, and that continuing to prioritize education would mean continuing city investment in the schools and creating a shared vision with the school system.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan and other councilors, such as Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, stressed the importance of throwing support behind the schools, particularly in the midst of the pandemic.