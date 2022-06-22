Randolph professor announces bid for at-large Lynchburg City Council seat

Patrick Earl, an adjunct theater professor at Randolph College and a professional actor, has filed to run as an independent for an at-large seat on Lynchburg City Council in this November's election.

A native of Michigan, Earl moved to Lynchburg about a decade ago, where he and his wife, Stephanie, both work as professors of theater at Randolph College.

City council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city’s four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, all three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning the three seats on council.

Earl joins Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed and Larry Taylor as the four candidates who have completed submitting their paperwork to run for the three at-large seats. Misjuns, Reed and Taylor will represent the Republican Party after being chosen at a mass meeting last month.

While not a Lynchburg native, Earl said it was the love he felt from the community that inspired him to launch his run for City Council, so he can give back to the city that welcomed him with open arms.

"The love of Lynchburg is kind of what brought me into this," Earl said.

"Getting here, we didn't know what to expect ... but the welcome that we received, we had neither expected or got that before. We really were embraced and supported and that meant a lot to us.

"That's why I want to return that favor. I want the entire city to feel that."

Earl told The News & Advance the chief priority of his campaign is public education and handling the multi-faceted problems facing the city in that regard.

He mentioned a recent facilities needs assessment, which showed the condition of LCS facilities; declining enrollment; and the need to pay teachers more in order to provide the best educational experience for the children.

Earl said he is in favor of giving the financial resources that the school system needs in order to "make LCS a place people want to send their kids" in Lynchburg.

"If we're going to decrease their budget, what will that do? That's going to take resources from our hardworking teachers. It's going to take resources from the administration to create programs that are going to help people like the summer lunch programs that are a necessity for our population," he said.

He pointed to the recent U.S. Census numbers that show Lynchburg's roughly 17% poverty rate, and the effect that cutting school programs will have on that.

Earl also emphasized building improved relationships between the community and local law enforcement, while crediting Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema with making concerted efforts in the wake of officer-involved shootings around the country in recent years.

"All around the country, the relationships between citizens and police are strained. I feel like they are making strides to heal that divide ... but creating that relationship between the police and the community is important. And it should be continued," he said.

Earl said programs in Lynchburg, including One Community, One Voice, as well as LPD's Community Action Team have done an exceptional job of interacting in the community and building the relationship back.

During the campaign process, Earl said he hopes to stay above the fray of politics that he says has seeped into local politics, something he thinks isn't a good idea.

"To me, there's no need for that political divide," Earl said. "Patience comes from love, patience comes from empathy."

"Once you get in the council's chamber and in the rooms where you're making the tough decisions, that empathy and love is for your community. Putting ego aside, I feel like I am capable of doing that."

When asked how he plans to stay above the fray of the campaign, Earl said, "I'm running for a seat. I'm not running against anyone. I am running for the people and for things that I am passionate about.

"My focus is not the other people, it's what's good for Lynchburg."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.