Reed chosen as Lynchburg mayor, Faraldi as vice mayor

New At-large Lynchburg City Councilwoman Stephanie Reed will be the next mayor of Lynchburg after she received a majority of votes Wednesday from her fellow councilors.

Reed, who was nominated for the position by Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, received four votes of the possible seven.

City councilors, not voters, choose the mayor and vice mayor from among members of council.

While the positions are considered an honor, under Lynchburg's council-manager form of government they also are largely ceremonial. The mayor presides over council meetings, gives the annual State of the City address and is a staple of local ribbon-cuttings and other events.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson was the only other candidate nominated. He finished with three votes.

Faraldi was then elected vice mayor, receiving four possible votes out of seven. He was nominated by Reed.

Helgeson also finished as runner-up for vice mayor, receiving three votes to Faraldi's seven.

The choice of Reed as mayor marks the city's fourth consecutive female mayor, following Ward I Councilwoman MaryJane Dolan, 2020-2022; former At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, 2018-2020; and former At-large Councilwoman Joan Foster, 2016-2018.

Reed is one of council's newly elected members. She, Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor claimed the three at-large seats that were up for grabs in November's elections. They were sworn in earlier this week.

Their election ushered in a Republican majority on council, which Faraldi has said has not been seen in more than 20 years.

Reed, Taylor, Misjuns, Helgeson and Faraldi all identify as Republicans, giving them a 5-2 majority over Dolan and Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who both identify as independent.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.