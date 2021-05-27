Region 2000 denies proposed FY 2022 budget, will revisit approval in June

He went on to say regardless of the fate of that money, it won't impact the fiscal year 2022 budget. It would begin being factored into the budget in fiscal year 2023.

Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams said she wants written clarification from Hefty as to the financial policy and its implications.

Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter questioned the method of the money's distribution, and whether excess revenue ultimately was governed by the member use agreement or by the financial policy slated to take effect in September. He also expressed an interest in seeing the $10 differential between commercial and member user tipping fees eliminated, altogether.

Gibson said staff will return in June with a written response from Hefty for the authority.

Following the vote, Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers, who voted against the budget along with Carter and Adams, said the authority and its staff would have to regroup and figure out what to do from here.