Regional planning commission to welcome new executive director

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission announced its new executive director this week, naming Alec Brebner as the new leader effective June 1.

Brebner will replace Gary Christie, who is retiring after being executive director for the past 17 years. The commission works on regional initiatives affecting Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.

"It's an honor to be selected to replace Gary Christie. His reputation proceeds him in the commonwealth," Brebner told The News & Advance on Thursday.

"I've come to know the region since I've moved to Virginia and I'm just really impressed and enamored with the region."

Brebner told The News & Advance the three most important things to him for the CVPDC will be transportation, economic development and environmental quality.

"I think the most fascinating thing about PDCs is that they all have those core three functions, but then it comes down to how those are carried out in each region," Brebner said.

"Each PDC is tailored to the area's needs ... which makes it a dynamic organization. But I'm eager to learn the challenges that these localities struggle to meet on their own to help with that."

He also touched on the challenge of affordable housing, and how that ties into transportation in Central Virginia.

"If you're in a rural area, your housing might be cheaper but your transportation will be a whole lot more expensive. I just paid 60-some dollars for a tank of gas, so we're feeling that," he said.

"But some of those in a city like Lynchburg might have the opportunity to ride a bike or a bus to work. So what affordable housing means in Lynchburg might be different from if you have access to options in transportation."

Another big project for the CVPDC is the Region 2000 landfill, which disposes solid waste for four localities: Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, as well as Lynchburg.

In January 2021, a lawsuit arose in which Campbell and Lynchburg sought judgment on "excess revenue" of more than $2.5 would be allocated to the localities.

Previously, Nelson and Appomattox worked to deny the two localities the excess revenue because officials there felt Lynchburg and Campbell already had been compensated fairly for that, which left the money in a stalemate.

Brebner, who will work with the Region 2000 Services Authority, said the first step for him will be to build those relationships with the localities.

"The most basic thing a PDC does is convene communities, convene people, and convene leaders for conversations on regional challenges. And in this case, the landfill is a regional challenge," Brebner said.

"Then we'll need to see what threats or challenges the leaders see in the way the landfill is being managed now, and what opportunities there are going forward."

Brebner comes from the Crater Planning District Commission, where he served as executive director. The district is based in Petersburg and serves four cities and seven counties from Chesterfield County to the southern state line.

He also has experience working with planning district commissions in Charleston, South Carolina, and worked in consulting before switching to a career planning.

The opportunity to lead the CVPDC for Brebner was what he called a "fascinating opportunity" due to the growth of Lynchburg, which he said isn't common in cities of similar size.

"We talk about Lynchburg being a growing city; there's not that many cities in the country, really, where you have a city of 85,000 to 90,000 people that's thriving the way Lynchburg is," he said. "It's exciting to be selected to be a part of that."

Treney Tweedy, chair of the commission board who also serves at large on Lynchburg City Council, said in a news release the commission is "pleased to have a leader with Alec's experience and expertise join our regional organization."

"He brings strong leadership along with community coordination and planning experience that will serve us all well."

With following in big footsteps such as Christie's, Brebner stressed the importance of building connections and relationships with leaders from every member party on the PDC, and making sure all of their needs are addressed fairly.

To do that, he said the PDC will need to think regionally, think locally and then be a conduit of the relationships of the state and localities, as they plan to build a better Central Virginia region.

"If you think about the region's economy, you might live in one community, work in another and shop in a third. We can't have one locality say, 'We have all these needs and need this service,'" Brebner said about ensuring attention is spread among localities.

"If we think about these problems as an opportunity to work together and support our localities ... then I think we'll be able to manage it."

