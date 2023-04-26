BEDFORD — A Republican candidate for the newly created 53rd House of Delegates district can remain in the race after a legal challenge to his Bedford County residency was overturned, following a decision the county’s registrar announced Wednesday.

Registrar Barbara Gunter announced her finding that Tim Griffin, chair of the Bedford County Republican Committee who seeks the GOP nomination for the seat at the May 6 convention at Jefferson Forest High School, legally has met residency requirements and she cannot justify canceling his voter registration record. The decision followed an evidentiary hearing Monday at the Bedford Central Library on a petition from three county residents — Margie Jones, Donald Toms and Billy Hackworth — that argued Griffin did not properly meet residency requirements by living in a detached garage at 102 N. Woodfin Court in Forest.

Griffin, a former prosecutor in Bedford and Amherst counties, is running for the newly drawn 53rd House District, which includes all of Amherst County and parts of Bedford and Nelson counties. Also running for the seat in the convention is Sarah Mays, a Forest resident who owns and operates a Christian-based day care in Amherst County.

“I think this puts this to rest,” Griffin said after the hearing. “I live here, I’m registered here. We’re going to the convention to win on May 6. This puts an end to this nonsense. Let’s focus on the issues.”

Toms said he felt the result would go in Griffin’s favor because of politics. He said the nine-page petition was based on a very specific law of Virginia and “everything was bent backwards.”

“The Republican Party has all these positions in Bedford County, and they have power over people,” Toms said. “This is very unfortunate, very unfortunate this happened.”

Griffin described the petition during Monday’s hearing as a “disgusting” attempt to take away his right to vote and run for public office because of bias and people who don’t personally like him. In a brief interview Wednesday, he called the challenge “a last desperate attempt to try and figure out a way to defeat us” at the May 6 convention.

“This idea that we are going to disenfranchise voters, we are going to take away their right to vote just because they don’t like you or they don’t agree with you, we put it to bed today,” Griffin said.

He said “mudslinging has been at an all-time high” and he is confident in victory May 6.

“They can’t win on the merits, they can’t win on the issues, they don’t have the votes, so they are going to try and sling mud,” Griffin said. “We are going to stick with the issues. We want to protect life; we want to protect our elections; we want to protect Second Amendment rights. That’s what we’ve been about, that’s what we are going to continue to talk about. We’re going to bring new conservative leadership to Richmond in a way we haven’t seen.”

Toms, a retired schoolteacher, said the trio who brought forth the petition are talking about possibly appealing the decision.

“My hope was they would enforce the laws of the state of Virginia, which we plainly told them here and in the paperwork we provided,” Toms said. “A garage that someone could not live in is not a domicile. I would like to know how many nights he spent in that garage without a bathroom. I don’t buy that."

Toms said bringing the petition was nothing personal against Griffin and the intent was to make sure the law is properly being followed.

“It was all the laws of Virginia and how you establish domicile,” Toms said. "It had nothing to do with personalities or whatever.”

Griffin said the challenge to his residency had no evidence and was based on hearsay. In a news release he issued shortly after Gunter’s announcement, Griffin said as an election attorney he understands voting is a constitutional right that should never be taken away.

“There is an ugly history in this country of disenfranchising Republican voters. I am glad we were able to defeat the return of this revolting legacy to deny suffrage,” Griffin said. “I hope this serves as a clear message for my opponent’s team. It is time to focus on the issues, stop the mudslinging, and attacks on my right to vote.”

Gunter cited state code and policies and procedures outlined by the state board of elections in reaching the decision, which she announced before a crowd of just more than 30 people Wednesday.

“While the petitioners allege that garage cannot be used as a residence, they did not present any evidence this is not where Mr. Griffin stays or is the place where he lays his head,” Gunter said.

Pictures Griffin provided to Gunter clearly shows a studio apartment with amenities to support a living space and he also proved he receives mail there, the registrar said.

“The garage where Mr. Griffin testified he lays his head clearly meets the requirements of place of abode, the physical place where a person dwells,” Gunter said. “What we must dig deeper into is the question of domicile. Mr. Griffin has produced many documents that would lead you to believe he intended this to be his residence.”

A residence can be established in a commercial, industrial or other building that is not normally used for residential purposes if the building serves as the applicant’s primary nighttime residence, Gunter said.

Zoning and occupancy regulations are an issue separate from residency for purposes of voting, she said. “I must register him where he actually sleeps at night,” Gunter said.

Gunter said the petitioners provided exhibits, including correspondence from the Bedford County Department of Community Development on a notice of violation and Griffin is expected to vacate the garage in May. If he relocates, he must properly update his voter registration to reflect the new address, Gunter said.

After the hearing, Gunter confirmed she has dealt with a legal challenge to a candidate's residency on only one other occasion in her 19-year tenure.

In response to the zoning issue at the residence, Griffin said relocating to a new residence in upcoming months is “not a big deal.” He said in the release one of the petitioners is a financial supporter of Mays.

Mays attended the hearing and said concerned citizens bringing legal concerns before the proper authorities after consulting with an attorney should not instigate what she described as negative treatment from Griffin and some of his supporters. She said she attended the two hearings this week as a concerned citizen of the district.

“I’m just a common everyday citizen taking a stand for truth and integrity,” Mays said. “I can vow, and I can promise that when I am elected, I will vow to uphold the Constitution and truth and integrity, something I think politics needs.”