Registrar's office 'responsive' to Lynchburg GOP concerns on absentee ballot counting process

Trust in the accuracy of absentee ballots is sharply divided between voters supporting Donald Trump and voters supporting Joe Biden. A Pew Research survey released Wednesday showed 77% of registered voters who support or lean toward Biden are “very” or “somewhat” confident in the veracity of absentee ballot results, which is something 37% of Trump supporters believe. More than a quarter of Trump supporters are “not at all” confident in those ballots, according to the survey.

“Commonly the response [from the registrar’s office] is that we don’t have enough Republicans who volunteer to do the work. …That’s a true response,” in a lot of respects, Harrison said. He said the committee is hoping to recruit more volunteers, and some have signed up in the past week.

In the 2019 Republican primary election for the 23rd House District seat, he said, there were more Democratic election officers working than Republicans, while some Republican poll workers were not contacted.

At the beginning of the year, he said there were 64 people listed as Republican election officers and around 82 listed as Democratic election officers, according to information provided to him by the registrar's office.