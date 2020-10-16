Registrar's office 'responsive' to Lynchburg GOP concerns on absentee ballot counting process

Earlier this week, a member of Lynchburg City Council questioned the city’s registrar about the fairness of early ballot counting.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson asked at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting about the office’s response to claims that workers started counting absentee ballots Monday “without Republican representation present” as described in state law.
Lynchburg Registrar Christine Gibbons said a Republican election officer who was supposed to be present “had an emergency” and couldn’t be there, and others trained to be there also couldn’t make it.
The Lynchburg Republican City Committee leveled claims that the office had violated state law in a news release sent out hours before the council meeting. Virginia law states that when absentee ballots are unsealed to start scanning, at least two election officers, “one representing each political party” have to be present.
There’s an exemption to that law if the office “cannot find any willing Republican election officers,” but The Lynchburg Republican City Committee chairman Eric Harrison said that Gibbons’ options in the circumstance she described should’ve been either to find a Republican officer or not to start counting votes at all.
Harrison added the committee doesn’t necessarily believe anything “nefarious” happened and he hasn’t spoken directly with the three Republican election officers on a list to work during ballot preprocessing. He said the Republican committee wasn’t trying to be “unnecessarily rigid” in its objection but it’s important that voters can “trust the process.”
Trust in the accuracy of absentee ballots is sharply divided between voters supporting Donald Trump and voters supporting Joe Biden. A Pew Research survey released Wednesday showed 77% of registered voters who support or lean toward Biden are “very” or “somewhat” confident in the veracity of absentee ballot results, which is something 37% of Trump supporters believe. More than a quarter of Trump supporters are “not at all” confident in those ballots, according to the survey.
“Commonly the response [from the registrar’s office] is that we don’t have enough Republicans who volunteer to do the work. …That’s a true response,” in a lot of respects, Harrison said. He said the committee is hoping to recruit more volunteers, and some have signed up in the past week.
In the 2019 Republican primary election for the 23rd House District seat, he said, there were more Democratic election officers working than Republicans, while some Republican poll workers were not contacted.
At the beginning of the year, he said there were 64 people listed as Republican election officers and around 82 listed as Democratic election officers, according to information provided to him by the registrar's office.
In the May Lynchburg City elections, registrar-provided numbers indicated 39 Republican election officers agreed to serve at the time, he said. By contrast, there were 0 Democratic election officers and 119 non-affiliated election officers among those numbers, and many of the 119 non-affiliated people were listed as Democratic election officials at the beginning of the year.
When asked whether the committee had contacted the Virginia Department of Elections or Virginia State Board of Elections about its concerns this week and what the procedure might look like for submitting a complaint, Harrison said “it would be far above and beyond where we’re at right now.”
He added that the registrar’s office and Lynchburg Electoral Board have both been responsive to the committee’s concerns.
Questions and requests for comment sent to the Lynchburg Electoral Board’s chair and vice chair were not returned as of press time.
Gibbons said at Tuesday’s meeting she would assure that both Republican and Democratic parties will be represented during ballot preprocessing, and added she’s sent both city parties a list of who is scheduled to work that process and when.
