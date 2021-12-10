Report: Lynchburg poll workers claimed threats, harassment on Election Day

Reports of Republican poll watchers and others disrupting and harassing Lynchburg poll workers on Election Day have prompted discussion on emergency protocols and the potential for criminal charges.
The Lynchburg Electoral Board last week issued a report on several conflicts at the Crosspoint Community Church polling place on Nov. 4. That’s the site where residents on the north side of Timberlake Road go to vote, roughly bound by Graves Mill Road and western city limits.
Narratives from poll workers and Republican poll watchers in the report describe a dispute over watchers getting to see vote totals as they were being tallied, and a crowd of people heckling election workers as they prepared to leave for the night. No Democratic poll watchers were at the site, the report states.
The precinct saw upwards of 78% of its voters go for Republican state candidates this past election, with only the Liberty University precinct surpassing it in terms of GOP support within Lynchburg.
Election officials at the precinct described “harassing” behavior from the poll watchers over the course of the day and an occasion where one person tried to videotape open pollbooks. They said one poll watcher in particular was making false accusations about the voting process at the precinct, claiming the voting machines were connected to the internet when they were actually connected to one another, and claiming one voter’s registration card wasn’t enough for their presented voter ID.
Statements from two Republican poll watchers accuse the precinct workers of refusing to let them see voting results from polling machines soon after the 7 p.m. voting deadline. One watcher said she got in touch with a lawyer to back up their right to view results on a voting machine-generated “tape” but still was denied viewing the results until a poll worker copied the results onto a form and let her view the form.
Poll workers stated the last voter left the polling place at 7:30 p.m., having legally waited in line since the 7 p.m. deadline. They claimed the poll watchers were demanding to “have” or “hold” the tapes, which the workers rightfully denied, and the watchers were given the opportunity to see the tapes but were busy on the phone or unaware at the time.
In response to that dispute, the electoral board states in its report it’ll add details about such processes to election officer training sessions, and requested that party representatives take part in that training before they’re certified.
Eric Harrison, chair of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, said a handbook for poll watchers didn’t provide direct guidance for that sort of situation and that the dispute was a “heated circumstance when it really didn’t need to be.”
He agreed trying to take photos is prohibited conduct but held that observers have the right to use their cellphones at the precinct as long as they’re not interfering with the process.
“I hope we can now use this as a way to build a better election next time around,” he said.
After the tape dispute, the report states one poll watcher then called a crowd to assemble outside the church.
One election officer said the crowd “shoved a camera in my face,” following him after he gathered equipment up outside, with one person accusing him of stealing the election and telling him he was going to jail.
That election officer said he felt threatened, and others requested a police escort to their cars that night after seeing the crowds gathered by the church exits.
“I was very fearful because they were at all entrances where voters come in & exit,” another elections officer wrote. “Then for the police to escort me to my car, and they were all taking pictures. All over an unprofessional encounter.”
Harrison characterized the gathering as a prayer circle to support the GOP poll watchers, encouraging them to “stay strong, keep standing on your rights.” He said their purpose wasn’t to intimidate the election workers but added there “may have been a stray comment” among the supportive group.
“I can see how you would perceive that as intimidating, but that wasn’t the design of those folks showing up,” he said.
One election official at that precinct has requested a list of precautionary measures, including separate 911-emergency and sub-emergency response plans, limiting use of cellphones by observers, requiring observer nametags and requesting that each party establish observer coordinators for intense situations, among others.
The electoral board found in its report that the observers and crowd members violated state law prohibiting activity that would “disturb the election or insult or abuse an officer of election.” It indicated it’ll consult with prosecutors on whether any of the conduct that evening rose to the level of a misdemeanor crime.
Citing her husband’s involvement, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said she’d be requesting review from a special prosecutor. David Neumeyer, chair of the electoral board, said Friday the board doesn’t yet know who that will be.