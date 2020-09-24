Residents' backlash over Timberlake development plan spurs Lynchburg council to action

These changes are happening in large part because of pushback from the Richland Hills Neighborhood Association, which has been working with city staff to amend the zoning ordinance that allows commercial land to be developed largely as high-density residential without any review or approval by the planning commission or council.

Though it is likely too late to reverse the development of Logan's Landing II, intended for the property bordering Richland Hills, Jason Snyder, president of the Richland Hills Neighborhood Association, said the association hopes this will protect the rest of similarly zoned property on Timberlake Road and across the city.

Snyder is a digital news editor for Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The News & Advance.

The Logan’s Landing II development is planned for 7051 Timberlake Road, directly across from Heritage High School and between Richland Hills and the Schewels Home store. It proposes 123 apartments, 17 commercial units and almost 300 parking spaces for the 7.6-acre lot. The four buildings will be almost 200,000 square feet in total.

The project is currently under review by city planners. Site plans were initially submitted in December.