Residents' backlash over Timberlake development plan spurs Lynchburg council to action

Residents of the Richland Hills neighborhood off of Timberlake Road never imagined a 123-unit apartment complex could be dropped into their backyards.
The property adjacent to the subdivision is zoned Limited Business district (B-1), intended to provide for office, retail, restaurant and service uses that are compatible with nearby residential areas.
Residents imagined the neighboring property might become retail space or offices, not a mixed-use apartment complex and commercial space sandwiched between two of the city's busiest intersections, according to a representative of the neighborhood association.
But an unintended consequence of revisions to the city of Lynchburg’s current zoning ordinance in 2016 allows for mixed-use development — typically commercial uses on lower floors with residential uses on upper floors — to be permitted by right in B-1 zoning districts, meaning developers do not need permission from Lynchburg City Council to construct high-density apartment complexes on these properties.
According to Lynchburg city planners, such developments were never the intended use for the B-1 zoning district.
At the city council work session on Tuesday, council unanimously voted to amend the ordinance to include more restrictions in the hopes of keeping similar scenarios from happening again.
These changes are happening in large part because of pushback from the Richland Hills Neighborhood Association, which has been working with city staff to amend the zoning ordinance that allows commercial land to be developed largely as high-density residential without any review or approval by the planning commission or council.
Though it is likely too late to reverse the development of Logan's Landing II, intended for the property bordering Richland Hills, Jason Snyder, president of the Richland Hills Neighborhood Association, said the association hopes this will protect the rest of similarly zoned property on Timberlake Road and across the city.
Snyder is a digital news editor for Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The News & Advance.
The Logan’s Landing II development is planned for 7051 Timberlake Road, directly across from Heritage High School and between Richland Hills and the Schewels Home store. It proposes 123 apartments, 17 commercial units and almost 300 parking spaces for the 7.6-acre lot. The four buildings will be almost 200,000 square feet in total.
The project is currently under review by city planners. Site plans were initially submitted in December.
"A B-1 district is intended to cause low traffic and transition to neighborhoods, and this development runs completely counter to the spirit of the code," Snyder said.
City Planner Tom Martin spoke before council Tuesday evening and said staff recommended council initiate changes to the zoning ordinance, including a 50-foot building setback requirement if adjacent to lower density residential zoning districts, considering a maximum lot size and clarifying that no development can exceed 50,000 square feet.
Martin said with council's approval, next steps include drafting the revisions and scheduling them for public hearings for both the planning commission and city council.
Council was frustrated by Richland Hills' predicament, and Vice Mayor Beau Wright called it a "worthy subject of discussion," one that helped to tell "the story of why the B-1 district is problematic through the prism of the Richland Hills/Logan's Landing experience.”
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said he wanted council to get the issue "corrected" as soon as possible, and stressed that residences adjacent to B-1 business districts expect low-density developments next door, mostly businesses that will create limited traffic.
“It’s appalling that this has happened, especially when we hired consultants to change the zoning ordinance," Helgeson said. “Lots of times we have a good intent, but the problem is we didn’t think through the unintended consequences, and now we’re stuck.”
Doyle Allen, with engineering firm Hurt & Proffitt, the planner for the Logan's Landing II project, reiterated in an interview with The News & Advance that the proposed development meets the current zoning requirements.
He said there is a need for more apartment units in the area and this development could be an asset to the community, as the property has been there for years and has never successfully been developed.
At the council meeting, Snyder called the proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance a "step in the right direction," and said he and the neighborhood association looked forward to continuing to work with Martin on the revisions. In the future, he hopes similar complexes will require a conditional use permit to pass through the planning commission and city council before development.
He said the association is not opposed to the principle of mixed-use developments on commercial lands, but want the process to take into account the encroachment on neighborhoods and significant traffic impacts.
Martin said this may cause a review of the standards of other business districts, as well.
