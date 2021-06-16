Residents oppose planned Camp Jaycee intersection closure project in western Bedford County

BEDFORD — More than a handful of Bedford County residents spoke out against the Virginia Department of Transportation's plans to remove a crossover at Camp Jaycee Road on U.S. 460 as part of an estimated $3.7 million project to improve safety in that area.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors held a special called meeting earlier this week to gather community comments about plans for the intersection at U.S. 460 and Camp Jaycee Road near the Montvale area. A drawing of the project in the board's meeting packet shows removing the crossover and putting in a turn lane just west for drivers to turn around and head east on the highway, which board chair Tommy Scott described as Bedford's version of Interstate 81.
According to a memo from County Administrator Robert Hiss to supervisors more than $16,000 has been spent on the project to date and the interchange improvements were submitted to preserve the U.S. 460 corridor so traffic can continue to safely and efficiently move.
"This crossover is one of many along the 460 corridor in Bedford County that has a history of accidents," Hiss wrote in the June 9 memo.
According to documents presented to supervisors, 20 crashes have occurred at the crossover from Feb. 16, 2013 to March 30, 2021, including a January 2018 fatality. The other crashes resulted in either injuries or property damage.
J.P. Morris, Bedford's assistant residency administrator of VDOT, said several of those wrecks were "angle" crashes where steepness and narrowness of the crossover and inadequate sight distance was a factor.
"By closing that crossover and moving the turning movements away from to where the lanes of [U.S.] 460 are closer to the same elevation, we improve sight distance, we get turning lanes for all the turning movements so those slow moving vehicles can get out of the main line of traffic and have a chance to wait for a clear and safe opening in oncoming traffic to get back to Camp Jaycee [Road] or on their way east or westbound on 460," Morris said.
Several residents, however, told supervisors they fear the project would do more harm than good and lead to more wrecks.
"We love Bedford County, we love living here," said Gail Arthur, who lives in that area. "We're not in love with this project."
Arthur said the project, in the works for several years, only recently came to her and neighbors' attention in recent weeks when neighbors received packets of information requesting permission for VDOT to come survey on their land, she told supervisors. She added closing the crossover will create hardships for taxpayers and landowners and will create more safety problems.
"I'm afraid you're going to be going to somebody's funeral and I hope it's not mine," Arthur said.
Patricia Atkinson, a Blue Ridge resident, said VDOT's improvement plans will make motorists who already drive too fast more aggravated. Atkinson said she works in real estate and knows of two parcels in the Camp Jaycee that have been purchased, noting harmful effects on businesses if the crossover is removed.
"This isn't a country road anymore," Atkinson said of Camp Jaycee Road. "This is an artery for business ... we have a very intimate knowledge of this traffic and this road because we travel it every day, we live it every day."
Doug Kay, of Montvale, said residents in the area fear their drive home will become a deadly race with other drivers in a hurry.
"None of us who live here can begin to imagine how no crossover at Virginia 697 [Camp Jaycee] would have prevented accidents that seem to be due to motorists who fail to exercise due caution and patience," Kay said.
Andy Dooley, a former county supervisor, said residents have waited more than 50 years for straightening of the "S-curves," a stretch east of the intersection that VDOT currently is working to improve, and asked why more time can't be taken on further studying this project.
"I know about these turn lanes. I live right in front it," Dooley said, adding he has to drive out of his way to make turns near his residence. "I know how inconvenient it is."
Supervisor Bob Davis said residents who presented valid points have the right to ingress and egress off their road. "I have a hard time understanding why it's such a safety issue," Davis said in challenging the crash data, adding the crossover isn't to blame.
Scott said the board has no power to shut the project down if VDOT decides to move forward. He said personally he doesn't want to tell VDOT it's wrong and be responsible for any future deaths at the crossover.
The purpose of the special meeting was to give residents a chance to voice concerns to VDOT as it prepares designs and further plans, which was accomplished, Scott said.
Davis expressed his disgust for the project and requiring Camp Jaycee Road area residents to turn right on the highway, head west on U.S. 460 and turn around to go eastbound, adding it makes no sense.
"Only the government can dream up something like that," Davis said.