Residents oppose planned Camp Jaycee intersection closure project in western Bedford County

Patricia Atkinson, a Blue Ridge resident, said VDOT's improvement plans will make motorists who already drive too fast more aggravated. Atkinson said she works in real estate and knows of two parcels in the Camp Jaycee that have been purchased, noting harmful effects on businesses if the crossover is removed.

"This isn't a country road anymore," Atkinson said of Camp Jaycee Road. "This is an artery for business ... we have a very intimate knowledge of this traffic and this road because we travel it every day, we live it every day."

Doug Kay, of Montvale, said residents in the area fear their drive home will become a deadly race with other drivers in a hurry.

"None of us who live here can begin to imagine how no crossover at Virginia 697 [Camp Jaycee] would have prevented accidents that seem to be due to motorists who fail to exercise due caution and patience," Kay said.

Andy Dooley, a former county supervisor, said residents have waited more than 50 years for straightening of the "S-curves," a stretch east of the intersection that VDOT currently is working to improve, and asked why more time can't be taken on further studying this project.