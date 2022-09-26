Retired Coast Guard veteran, fire captain seeks Lynchburg City Council seat

Throughout the Lynchburg City Council campaign season, Martin Misjuns has emphasized the same three issues: public safety, lower taxes and public education.

But instead of addressing the issues separately, Misjuns says they are all one "three-pronged" issue when it comes to making Lynchburg more attractive.

"In order to have economic opportunity, we need to attract business and industry to our city," said Misjuns, a retired Coast Guard officer and Lynchburg fire captain running as a Republican for one of three at-large seats on Lynchburg City Council this November. "But we're not going to attract business and industry to our city if it's not safe, if taxes are too high, and if we don't have strong schools to provide the talent that they need for the workforce.

"That's why it's a three-pronged issue, because we need to solve all of those issues to make Lynchburg attractive to new business and industry."

Council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city’s four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, all three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms.

Misjuns joins newcomers Patrick Earl, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr., as well as incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright on the ballot, rounding out all of the candidates for this November's at-large elections.

Misjuns, a native of Philadelphia, moved with his family to Lynchburg when he was a child. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in June 2000 and finished up his A-School duties in the Coast Guard just three days after Sept. 11, 2001.

In addition to more than 20 years of service in the Coast Guard, which elevated his rank to chief petty officer before retirement, Misjuns served for 14 years with the Lynchburg Fire Department, eventually receiving the rank of fire captain within the department before transitioning to a leadership role in private healthcare in 2021.

Misjuns, with all of his experience, said he feels ready to lead Lynchburg into the future.

"I have a very deep understanding of how city government operates from working there for almost 15 years," Misjuns said, "and because of that, I know exactly what I need to do on day one.

"I can make surgical suggestions immediately, because I have such a deep, intimate understanding of how the city operates and how the city budgets. I'm prepared to get to work on day one and provide solutions to the challenges that I am very intimately aware of," Misjuns added.

Misjuns has been a vocal critic of the current council, saying it hasn't done much in recent history to address the problems in the city.

"I'm not going to rely on short-term memory; I'm going to look at the long term. And if you go back a decade, over the last 10 years you'll see that public safety has not been prioritized. Our children's education has not been prioritized the way it should be. And they just continue to raise taxes and take more money from citizens and businesses," Misjuns said.

Misjuns said the city needs to "attract business and industry and people who want to live here to increase the tax base. We need business and industry to increase the tax base. We don't need to increase the tax base by raising taxes."

He's also criticized council for carrying large fund balances from year to year, saying in a recent interview, "Last year, citizens were overtaxed by $27 million. We raised taxes by $5 million [in fiscal year 2022]. And now it looks like citizens are going to be overtaxed by $43 million. This is not a one-year, one-time issue. It's a recurring issue, and the numbers show it year after year."

Misjuns was referring to a 2021 vote by Lynchburg City Council to not equalize the real estate tax rate, which kept the rate at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value instead of the proposed $1.03 per $100 of assessed value.

Misjuns, a father of four boys, said he hopes his younger children can continue to attend Lynchburg City Schools into middle school, but said "today, I probably wouldn't put them in a Lynchburg middle school," adding he wants to solve the issues in the school division first.

He has voiced his support for elected school boards in Lynchburg repeatedly on the campaign trail, saying it will be the best way for residents to have a say in their children's education.

Additionally, he wants to see more improvements in the division's Standards of Learning scores from this year, which still lag behind pre-pandemic scores, although there was some improvement in the division from 2020-21 passing rates to this year.

During a recent town hall forum for council candidates, Misjuns was asked by another candidate about posts on his own social media page about the LGBTQ community. He has received criticism for his stances on social media, but during a recent interview with The News & Advance, he said he wanted to set the record straight: "For me, it goes back to one thing: Boys don't belong in girls bathrooms. That's what kicked this all off."

Misjuns added, "I don't necessarily know that it's rhetoric against that community. I think some of it might be sensationalized a little bit. We're allowed to have our religious beliefs. That's arguably, being a Constitutional Republican, having the freedoms and rights is important.

"The same way I took an oath to be willing to die to protect people that believe what I believe, I would do the same for people who don't believe what I believe. There's no limit to that."

Misjuns said people should "stop trying to force society to accept or adopt one set of ideals," saying instead, "We need to keep our city safe. We need to provide economic opportunity for our citizens. And we need to provide an incredible, high-quality education for our kids.

"If we go back to the basics of what we need to do, everybody is going to have more opportunity, which leads to more prosperity. And that's good for the city of Lynchburg."