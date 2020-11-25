 Skip to main content
Richmond man charged with murder after Lynchburg shooting
Richmond man charged with murder after Lynchburg shooting

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting Tuesday evening at the Super 8 hotel in Lynchburg, police said.

Ishmael Bailey, 24, of Richmond is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Lamark Andrae Williams, 48, of Petersburg, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter a tip online at p3tips.com or with the P3 app on a mobile device.

Ishmael Bailey

