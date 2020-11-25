Richmond man charged with murder after Lynchburg shooting

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting Tuesday evening at the Super 8 hotel in Lynchburg, police said.

Ishmael Bailey, 24, of Richmond is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Lamark Andrae Williams, 48, of Petersburg, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter a tip online at p3tips.com or with the P3 app on a mobile device.

