With increases in Lynchburg's water, stormwater and sewer rates proposed for a second consecutive year, the city's water resources director said the higher water and stormwater rates are due to increased operational costs and infrastructure needs.

According to City Manager Wynter Benda's fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, water rates would increase by 5.7%, to $2.93 per hundred cubic feet. Stormwater rates would increase 7.4% to $4.48 per single family unit, and the sewer increase would be larger, jumping 12.1% from the fiscal year 2023 rate of $7.22 to $8.10.

The city's proposed increase to the sewer rate is tied to a state-mandated combined sewer overflow (CSO) consent order, a decades-old order which aims to reduce how much untreated wastewater goes into the James River during heavy rains. The order dictates the average annual residential sewer bill must be at least 1.25% of the median household income.

According to U.S. Census data, Lynchburg's median household income is $54,015.

Once the city is out from underneath the CSO order, Lynchburg Water Resources Director Tim Mitchell said, it will not be required to keep the sewer rate at or above that mandated level.

Meanwhile, Mitchell briefed Lynchburg City Council last week on the reasonings for the proposed water utility rate increases, pointing to the surging price of materials for the department.

Mitchell said the cost of some of his most important chemicals have gone up "more than double" since last year.

Additionally, Mitchell said, the water and stormwater rate increases are tied to "significant" infrastructure needs and increasing regulatory demands.

With an aged water infrastructure — the second oldest in the country — the need for investment is critical to keep the city's water infrastructure in good shape, Mitchell said.

The department's master plan identified the need to replace 162,000 feet of water lines over the next five years, Mitchell said. It also outlined the need for a new 2-million-gallon water tank.

According to Mitchell, the proposed $66.1 million in capital spending over the next five years would allow almost $45 million in distribution system improvements, $8.5 million in water facility improvements, and $1.6 million associated to lead and copper rule compliance revisions.

Mitchell is hoping the department can replace at least 1% of the water system per year in order to get the department on a 100-year life cycle for water lines, which would take about five miles per year, instead of the city's current rate of two-and-a-half miles per year and 200-year life cycle for water lines — in other words, Mitchell wants to double the current speed of water line replacement.

The proposals in the capital improvement plan assume about 3.8 miles of replacements per year.

Mitchell cited a clean water crisis in another locality as a reason to invest in Lynchburg's water infrastructure.

"I don't want to give anybody the impression that we're anywhere near where Jackson, Mississippi, is now," Mitchell said. "But my concern is that if we don't continue with the water system renewal, 30, 40 or 50 years from now we could potentially be in the same situation as Jackson because we're falling further behind every year instead of trying to keep it even with the renewal pace that we need to be at."

In late August, after severe storms and flooding, infrastructure failures at the city's water treatment plant resulted in the stoppage of drinking water treatment, resulting in a lack of clean drinking water for residents of Jackson.

The rising costs of materials also is impacting the sewer rate, in addition to the CSO order, Mitchell said. In fiscal year 2024, the department is seeing an increase in the cost of chemicals totaling about $990,000.

For sewer capital spending, Mitchell proposes $211.1 million over the next five years, $108.9 million of which will go directly towards CSO projects such as a proposed CSO tunnel, which will help the city complete CSO project 52 with an underground tunnel spanning about 4,300 feet from CSO 52 near the Point of Honor trail towards U.S. Pipe.

The city was granted $50 million in APRA funding for the project, but must match the required $20 million to complete the tunnel.

In addition to CSO projects, also included in the capital spending is $41.8 million in sewer collection improvements, $39.4 million in water resource recovery facility projects, and $14.1 million for the Richland Hills sewer project, $6.6 million of which is American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The newest of the three utility rates, the stormwater rate, is increasing due to debt servicing, Mitchell said. Because it is relatively new, the fund is primarily new debt without any old debt dropping off.

Mitchell told the councilors stormwater infrastructure improvements are a "big need" for the city right now, with $25.7 million in capital spending proposed in the capital improvement plan. Of that, $18.2 million will go toward infrastructure renewal, while $7.5 million will go toward best management practices in addressing federal and state stormwater mandates.

Despite a second straight year of proposed rising water utility rates, Mitchell told the councilors the city's combined water and sewer bill is still "well below" the state average, while the stormwater bill remains below the state median.

According to Mitchell, at 5,000 gallons per month, a combined water and sewer bill of a Lynchburg resident with the proposed rates comes out to $74.46, while the state average is $89.53. The state's median stormwater rate is $4.50 per month, compared to $4.48 in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg City Council is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed water resources rates at 6 p.m. April 4 in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church Street in Lynchburg.