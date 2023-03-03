BEDFORD — RiverStreet Networks, one of the broadband providers working to bring internet service to unserved and underserved areas of Bedford County with help from a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant, provided a progress update to the county board of supervisors this week.

Robert Taylor, director of business development and government affairs for RiverStreet, said the preliminary design for the county has been completed and the company is in the process of acquiring more property to build on. About 2,253 locations in Bedford County were identified within the VATI supported area, according to the company.

Fifteen percent of RiverStreet’s approximately 198 VATI-funded miles of coverage area in the county has been staked — meaning areas of work have been marked out — although the company still is figuring out whether to bury fiber installations or opt for aerial installations on poles. While the company prefers to bury fiber to lessen the likelihood of damage, Taylor said, environmental factors such as railroad crossings or streams require installing it on aerial poles.

Although RiverStreet has been in communication with the Virginia Department of Transportation about getting necessary right-of-way permits and easement requests associated with fiber installations, none of the permits actually have been applied for due to the early stage of the overall project, according to Taylor.

Once construction begins, it will take about two years to complete the project, according to the company’s estimates. The hope is to have nine to 10 homes per mile in rural areas connected to the internet when all is said and done, Taylor said. As fiber installations get completed, the company can start connecting customers.

District 2 Supervisor and board chair Edgar Tuck, in whose district RiverStreet is working more heavily, raised questions Monday about the lengthy timeline Riverstreet was operating on.

Three years ago, he said, RiverStreet hosted a community announcement in Huddleston during which it told area residents it would be done with their portion of the broadband project in six years.

“The public was told at that time, you’d be done in six years. We’ve burned up three. It’s been 12 months since the award for VATI, for this one. You’re telling me basically a year from now you’re going to get started, and then it’s going to be two more years. That puts you at the end of the original six years we told the public three years ago,” Tuck said. “Fifteen percent doesn’t wow me.”

Tuck added he was concerned the company had not pursued any of the VDOT permissions yet, since that process can take a while.

Taylor said it was largely legal issues surrounding a separate loan for non-VATI broadband work that tied the company up for a while. The company is involved with broadband projects outside the VATI grant project and had sought other funding sources for those, including the loan which the company said turned problematic. The issues have since been resolved, Taylor said, and the VATI project is moving forward.

The RiverStreet VATI area still is slated to be completed by the end of the initial six-year timeline, the company said.

RiverStreet requested interested potential customers in their coverage area to register on RiverStreet’s website, myriverstreet.net, or call the company so they can be alerted when service becomes available.