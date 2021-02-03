Roadside trash among topics of Campbell budget forum, supervisors talk broadband concerns

While he acknowledged these issues and encouraged Kane to keep the communication lines open, he also thanked him for the progress that the company has made, and continued to push for more expansion into the Concord region of the county, primarily focusing on Mt. Athos and Oxford Furnace roads.

Hardie expressed similar concerns and said the number of active accounts represents a "pretty low success rate," and said he hopes to see more. Hardie said he has fielded calls from residents, ranging from school employees to concerned parents, who are still without service.

"We remember why the money was invested, [it] was to support these very people, and here we are halfway through a school year,” Hardie said. The county has invested about $1.4 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money into the project since August.

He said he has a friend whose equipment was installed in October, who has continued to watch his internet activation deadline be pushed back, and is still without service.

“The lines of communication are very important, but there also comes a point where you’ve got to have the main thing … and that is the service," Hardie said. "That’s what the people want and they crave.”