Roadside trash among topics of Campbell budget forum, supervisors talk broadband concerns

Ahead of the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, Campbell County supervisors held a budget public forum to hear resident recommendations on planning priorities for the upcoming year.
Among the speakers at the Tuesday night meeting was Beckie Nix, who owns a vacation rental in the county, and pushed for a solution to the litter and roadside trash that she called a "pervasive" problem.
Having worked in the hospitality industry for 35 years, she said she wants to provide visitors with a quality customer experience, and that according to surveys given to guests, 72% commented on the trash clogging local roads.
"It is a matter of pride," she said. "When I was growing up, I was taught if it has my name on it, I’m going to do take pride in it and do my best. When visitors or even locals pass the signs on the road that say ‘Welcome to Campbell County,’ that’s your name on there, that’s my name, that’s all of your names on that sign."
Nix said she wants to see more money budgeted for regular road cleanup, or other similar programs — such as dedicating community service hours to roadside pickup, or more enforcement of local littering laws.
“It doesn’t just affect our business, it affects anyone who lives in, works in or has a business in Campbell County,” Nix said.
Supervisors agreed that this was an "ongoing issue" in the county, and called for staff to look into solutions to better address the problem in the coming budget.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie suggested the board dedicate an upcoming work session to the topic, and said it was an issue that united all of them.
“Where we have pieces in place, we need to look at that data, and I feel like we need to be very equipped so we are more prepared to take a strategic approach,” Hardie said. "What is being done isn’t enough."
Both Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts and Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline agreed that a work session was warranted.
"It’s a big and deep conversation. You look at prevention and removal, both of those are huge," Cline said.
Among other issues raised at the budget forum were topics such as public safety, public schools and the continued advocacy for the historic courthouse museum.
Nina Thomas represented the Campbell County Historical Society at Tuesday's meeting, and said continued county funding for the museum was necessary to address much-needed repairs, like leaky roofs and uneven sidewalks. She also mentioned plans to turn one of the building's storage rooms into a kitchen to increase its feasibility as an event space, and to consider hiring a part-time paid director to help coordinate activities and events.
“The historic courthouse museum is a tremendous asset to the community, and also to the whole county, and we need to make sure that we take advantage of that," Thomas said. She hopes to strengthen the museum's relationship with the county, and to continue receiving financial support.
Also discussed at length was the county's continued efforts to expand broadband access. Last August, the county partnered with Salem-based internet provider B2X online, working to reach more than 2,000 homes in underserved and unserved areas of the county.
On Tuesday, Warren Kane, CEO of B2X, provided an update on the project.
Though hundreds of addresses have qualified for the service and 129 homes have the equipment installed, only 28 households are online and active as of this week. Supervisors expressed concerns that the project is not moving forward as promised and said they continue to get calls from residents who are having issues or are concerned with the dragging timeline.
Cline said many of these issues could be solved with better communication, noting that people are sitting in their homes with hardware that is still not active, weeks or months after service was promised.
“When someone is sitting there with hardware in their house and they’re expecting in two to three weeks to have internet service, and here we are two to three months later, and they’re not getting that communication back ... that communication could have fixed a lot," Cline said.
While he acknowledged these issues and encouraged Kane to keep the communication lines open, he also thanked him for the progress that the company has made, and continued to push for more expansion into the Concord region of the county, primarily focusing on Mt. Athos and Oxford Furnace roads.
Hardie expressed similar concerns and said the number of active accounts represents a "pretty low success rate," and said he hopes to see more. Hardie said he has fielded calls from residents, ranging from school employees to concerned parents, who are still without service.
"We remember why the money was invested, [it] was to support these very people, and here we are halfway through a school year,” Hardie said. The county has invested about $1.4 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money into the project since August.
He said he has a friend whose equipment was installed in October, who has continued to watch his internet activation deadline be pushed back, and is still without service.
“The lines of communication are very important, but there also comes a point where you’ve got to have the main thing … and that is the service," Hardie said. "That’s what the people want and they crave.”
Kane agreed the numbers were lower than he would like, and said it was based on where customers are, where the calls are coming in and which towers are online. He said B2X is working to keep the project moving, and hopes many of the offline towers will get power soon, and will continue a constant dialogue with county staff and with county residents.
When the remaining tower sites come online, like the one in Gladys, Kane said things will begin to move along more quickly. He also said the company would strengthen its outreach efforts to customers.
"Once we get through these couple little hurdles here of communication, things will really pick up and continue on down the line," Kane said. "Installing the customers, and communication with the customers is an issue, but the towers and what we have installed and what we have been able to do in that short amount of time, we really did excel."
Hardie said once things get moving, and customers begin to get online and can testify to internet access, the broadband efforts will "spread like wildfire," but until then, the issues need to be addressed.