Rustburg corridor study kicks off, examines potential improvements to Virginia 24

“The need for this study really hinges around trying to make a safe travel environment, trying to get out ahead of any congestion issues, trying to reduce the number of crashes that occur and, again, trying to identify opportunities to make the [area] more walkable and friendly for pedestrians," Wuensch said. "When you put that all together that also cultivates in a more vibrant village area for economic activity and overall more livable.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ada Hunsberger, a regional planner with CVPDC, said congestion has been an issue, particularly in mornings and afternoons during school pickup when traffic can cause a backup along the corridor.

She's working with Paul Harvey, director of community development for the county, who said the new middle school was the catalyst for the study and it's been a long time since the corridor has seen any "significant changes."

With six main intersections along the corridor, Rick Youngblood, a district planning manager for VDOT, said many of them have a potential for safety improvements and there are a number of accident-prone intersections along that stretch.