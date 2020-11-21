Rustburg corridor study kicks off, examines potential improvements to Virginia 24

With a new Rustburg Middle School slated for the coming years and projected growth on the horizon, the Central Virginia Planning District Commission has kicked off a study to identify potential improvements to the Virginia 24 corridor that runs through Rustburg.
In conjunction with Campbell County and the Virginia Department of Transportation, the study examines the 1.5-mile stretch between Brookneal Highway at the U.S. 501/Virginia 24 split and Red House Road. The portion runs from the Bank of the James west of the village to just before Rustburg High School to the east.
On Thursday, CVPDC held a virtual meeting to hear input and insights from Rustburg residents and begin to compile recommendations for future improvements. About 10 area residents attended and expressed interest in beautification, intersection markings and pedestrian safety, particularly for the many schoolchildren who walk the area.
A well-trafficked local corridor, it currently sees about 10,000 vehicles a day, and EPR, the Charlottesville-based engineering and planning consultant carrying out the study, said this is projected to grow to more than 12,000 vehicles over the next 20 years.
Bill Wuensch, a transportation engineer with EPR, said general growth will continue to occur, and with congestion already a concern along the corridor, his team wants to plan for that accordingly.
“The need for this study really hinges around trying to make a safe travel environment, trying to get out ahead of any congestion issues, trying to reduce the number of crashes that occur and, again, trying to identify opportunities to make the [area] more walkable and friendly for pedestrians," Wuensch said. "When you put that all together that also cultivates in a more vibrant village area for economic activity and overall more livable.”
Ada Hunsberger, a regional planner with CVPDC, said congestion has been an issue, particularly in mornings and afternoons during school pickup when traffic can cause a backup along the corridor.
She's working with Paul Harvey, director of community development for the county, who said the new middle school was the catalyst for the study and it's been a long time since the corridor has seen any "significant changes."
With six main intersections along the corridor, Rick Youngblood, a district planning manager for VDOT, said many of them have a potential for safety improvements and there are a number of accident-prone intersections along that stretch.
The corridor itself is a commuter network with traffic coming up U.S. 501 from Brookneal, and coming in and out of Lynchburg. With heavy freight movement along the corridor and Rustburg elementary, middle and high schools all spaced out along the road, Youngblood said there was plenty of rationale to support the study.
"As far as the importance to the area ... this is a major confluence point here for a number of different reasons, and in order to maximize the potential for the best type of improvement to the corridor, all of the studies that we do now look at it from a multimodal perspective,” Youngblood said.
He hopes the study can recommend improvements to maximize efficiency for the corridor, provide safe accessibility, and support economic development.
The public meeting Thursday set in motion the initial phase of the study, and after receiving community input, CVPDC will hold another public meeting early next year to float its draft recommendations, with a study likely finalized in summer of 2021. The study cost around $50,000 and is funded by VDOT and administered by CVPDC.
The results of the study will go to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for consideration, and ultimately, supervisors will decide on next steps and be responsible for securing the funding for any potential projects.
