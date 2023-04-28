BEDFORD — A travel park for recreational vehicles has the green light from Town of Bedford officials to set up operations on a seven-acre site bordering Longwood Avenue and Independence Boulevard.

Bedford Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for the RV park, which includes 35 lots for recreational vehicles with visitor amenities done in two phases with access from Independence Boulevard near its intersection with Virginia 122 and U.S. 221.

Christopher Blair, the applicant, said the new travel park will benefit the town.

“We need to bring people to Bedford to visit Bedford and have that ‘wow’ factor for Bedford,” Blair said. “That’s what we are trying to develop here in that part of town.”

The 7.4-acre property in a business-zoned district currently has two empty buildings being renovated and the remaining acreage is vacant. One of the buildings will have bathrooms for the travel park.

Town Manager Bart Warner said the travel park use for RVs was added to the town’s zoning ordinance in 2022 through a conditional use permit process.

The project will include tree placement for adjoining neighbors and limiting visibility, no entrance from Longwood Avenue, pedestrian safety improvements to lighting as well as a sidewalk to the Food Lion shopping center, according to town documents.

Ed Adams, who lives a quarter-mile from the planned RV park, spoke in favor of it during a public hearing before council Tuesday and said the new use is much better than what was in place under a previous owner.

“It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the tourism in this area,” Adams said. “The people that brought this piece of property have done a tremendous job ... as a town we need to move on and accept change.”

Town resident Maurice Hensen also spoke in favor of the new park, adding he feels too many “for rent” signs are in Bedford for properties than can be better used.

“I think we should be behind it,” Hensen said.

Town resident David Thomas said he also supports the new venture.

“I think it’s a great thing for the town,” Thomas said. “I’m sure the town will benefit from it tremendously.”

Bedford resident Daniel Roberts during the hearing asked council to ensure oversight of tracking the limited stays at the park.

Blair said Bedford needs to take advantage of the RV travel industry that pours in billions of dollars in economic activity across the country.

“We have nowhere for them to stay. We saw a need for it,” Blair said. “The location we came across is ideal for it. It’s a really great spot.”

Blair said people traveling as part of the “RV experience” will love the close proximity to several restaurants, stores and gas stations as well as downtown Bedford and its many businesses. The National D-Day Memorial and the Peaks of Otter also are draws those travelers will love, he said.

“That brings business to Bedford and that’s what we are shooting for,” Blair said.

The goal is for RV users to feel like they are camping as bathrooms and pavilions will be available and each lot will have water, sewer and electrical hookups, according to Blair.

“They’re good people, they’re safe people, they’re honest people,” Blair said of RV users the park plans to attract. “They want to spend money, they want to visit, they want to enjoy the area they’re in in a safe and clean matter and we think we can provide that.”

The RV park would be subject to Virginia Department of Health campground regulations, according to the town. The most recent average daily vehicle traffic estimate in that stretch of Independence Boulevard is 8,600 vehicle trips per day and on Longwood Avenue is 8,400 per day, data from the Virginia Department of Transportation shows.

Blair told council the goal around this time next year is to be up and running with the first phase of 25 lots. He said the project will take some time to develop and it will be well marketed.

“We’re ready to go,” Blair said. “This is a huge project for Bedford.”