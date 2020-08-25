Senator Warner holds "community check-up" with local Lynchburg leaders

Senator Mark Warner stopped by The Virginian Hotel on Tuesday in downtown Lynchburg for a rooftop visit to hear concerns from local leaders, and discuss the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and the steps being taken on the national level to ensure support for communities like Lynchburg.
Warner said the White House gets a "failing grade" for how it prepared the country for the pandemic and said it's crucial that congress reconvene as soon as possible to begin passing more legislation to support the country through the crisis.
"I think that Congress ought to go back into session tomorrow, yesterday, and not get out of session until we get another COVID package," Warner said. "Because anyone who says the economy has recovered just because of the stock market isn’t connected to the reality that you as local business leaders or local officials or education officials or pastors are seeing in your congregation.”
Chief among concerns from local leaders and organizers — including Mayor MaryJane Dolan, Vice-Mayor Beau Wright and Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance CEO Megan Lucas — was broadband, limitations placed on CARES Act funding and unemployment benefits.
Warner said 2020 has proved broadband is a necessity, and he foresees substantially more broadband money in the next coronavirus support bill.
“I think it’s embarrassing that kids have to drive to a parking lot and do their homework at a hotspot in a park,” Warner said.
CARES Act funding, which has been allocated by the millions to Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, has been utilized locally to push for more broadband, but stringent restrictions and a Dec. 31 deadline make many improvements logistically impossible.
Lucas questioned how these rural areas can expand their broadband footprints in the time they have been given.
"That’s the hurdle," Lucas said. "The will is there, the money is actually there, but to get it done in time so that they’re not penalized or pay [it] back, that’s the real hurdle."
Warner said he wants to see that deadline extended.
After the event, Warner said he hopes the restrictions placed on the CARES funding — such as its inability to be used to replace lost revenue — would be lifted, and said he is about 90% certain they will be. He is less confident localities will get a deadline extension to spend the money but said he would still put it in the "75% category," as far as the odds go.
“When you think about some of these communities that want to use some of this money to extend broadband, which is such a necessity, they just can’t get the tower up in time," Warner said. "If you’re going to spend public money, let’s be smart about how we spend it and not put arbitrary restrictions on it."
Dolan expressed interest in the potential extension of the December deadline, particularly with broadband playing a crucial role in student education as many schools move to remote learning, it's more important than ever, she said.
"Broadband is a big issue," Dolan said. "It takes months and months to use those dollars, to put a project together, that could be very helpful to us."
Since the $600 unemployment benefits ended in July, Warner said he expects to see additional unemployment in the next COVID package, although perhaps not to the $600 scale. He said it would likely be based on "circumstance," rather than a single flat rate.
With colleges and schools reopening, the question of additional safety restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been on many people's minds.
Warner said those decisions would be best left to the local community. Any decisions like scaling back reopenings or limiting gathering sizes should be decided by local leaders, he said.
“That ought to be decided by what’s happening on the ground, this is the time when the politicians need to listen to the scientists and the doctors first," Warner said. "Because we are never going to get fully reopened until we do that."
Dolan said she left the meeting satisfied, particularly with the information about the CARES funds and hopeful that Lynchburg will see local businesses recover utilizing future aid.
“I thought it was really good. I thought he answered a lot of questions that we had about what was happening and going forward to the future," she said.
