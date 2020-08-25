Senator Warner holds "community check-up" with local Lynchburg leaders

“I think it’s embarrassing that kids have to drive to a parking lot and do their homework at a hotspot in a park,” Warner said.

CARES Act funding, which has been allocated by the millions to Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, has been utilized locally to push for more broadband, but stringent restrictions and a Dec. 31 deadline make many improvements logistically impossible.

Lucas questioned how these rural areas can expand their broadband footprints in the time they have been given.

"That’s the hurdle," Lucas said. "The will is there, the money is actually there, but to get it done in time so that they’re not penalized or pay [it] back, that’s the real hurdle."

Warner said he wants to see that deadline extended.

After the event, Warner said he hopes the restrictions placed on the CARES funding — such as its inability to be used to replace lost revenue — would be lifted, and said he is about 90% certain they will be. He is less confident localities will get a deadline extension to spend the money but said he would still put it in the "75% category," as far as the odds go.