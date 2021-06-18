Several Lynchburg departments seeing significant staffing shortages

The eight new officers sworn into the Lynchburg Police Department last week are a welcome addition to the force, but 16 more open positions still are a major concern for the department.

Staffing levels of the department have fluctuated, and it was down 38 sworn officers last March, but Chief Ryan Zuidema said the current shortage is still significant. LPD has boosted starting salary rates by several thousands of dollars over the past few years to try and attract more new recruits. Last summer, the department had a total of 174 sworn officers.

The new officers sworn in Thursday — five men and three women — have a bit more training to go through before being able to hit the streets on their own in about five months. Zuidema said four more officers are behind them in the training process, expected to graduate from the criminal justice academy in the winter.

"Your choice to enter this profession at a time unlike any other in history speaks to your commitment to service and your dedication to those in our community,” he told the new recruits.

To adjust for the vacancies, Zuidema said LPD has shuffled officers and resources around depending on the most prominent needs in the community.