Skyrocketing Bedford County assessments prompt pledge of lower tax rate

BEDFORD — When Bedford County residents receive their property reassessment notices in the mail within the next few days, they will see their property is valued significantly higher than it was in 2019 due to recent market trends.

In light of this, county residents also will see a reduced tax rate when the rate is adopted in April, Bedford County officials said Thursday, a pledge that officials said the board of supervisors is committed to.

As questions about high property reassessments circulate, Bedford County officials hosted an informational presentation with Wingate Appraisal Service — the agency that conducted the latest reassessment — on Thursday.

The reassessment notices, mailed out today, are not tax bills, said Bedford County spokesperson Shelley Basinger. The numbers show property owners what the current assessed value of their property is based on the most recent market rates.

General reassessment is conducted every four years in Bedford County. Assessors visit various properties within the locality and pull data from the geographic information system (GIS) to determine the current market value for every individual property.

The housing market has changed drastically since the last real estate reassessment was conducted in 2019. This issue is not unique to Bedford County; the whole nation is contending with the trend, officials said. The driving factors behind skyrocketed reassessment values include low inventory in the housing market, or a shortage of homes for sale that results in hiked up prices, and pandemic-related complications such as labor shortage, population shifts, and high material and labor costs.

Because property reassessment is so individual in Bedford County's diverse market, there is no ballpark percentage of how much market rates have increased overall, said Donald Thomas, president and chief operations officer of Wingate Appraisal Service. Most property owners, though, will see at least a $100,000 increase in valuation, if not higher, he said.

Thomas shared an example of the valuation increase using a Bedford County house on Virginia Byway. The house was valued at $296,200 in the 2019 reassessment. It sold last year for $417,500, which Thomas said would be close to the latest reassessment.

According to the Virginia Association of Realtors, Thomas said, the median home value in Bedford County in 2019 was about $240,000. As of 2022, the median home value was estimated at $325,500.

“That gives you some sort of an idea of how the median price has shifted,” Thomas said.

Location is the primary factor that impacts a property’s assessed value, according to Wingate representatives, and Bedford County is unique in that it has greatly varied property types: lakefront, farms, suburban, high density, and single-family homes, to name a handful.

Basinger and Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss told county residents not to worry: the Bedford County Board of Supervisors already is determined to reduce the real estate tax rate this year.

The rate currently is 50 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

The new rate has not yet been determined; it will be developed over the next several months as the board and county staff go through budget work sessions. However, Hiss said the rate will be lower, whatever the exact figure comes to. The rate will be adopted by the board of supervisors in mid-April following a public hearing.

Hiss noted Bedford County remains one of the counties with the lowest tax rates overall in the commonwealth.

If county residents have any concern over their property reassessment, or feel it is inaccurate compared to current market value, they can schedule an appeal appointment with Wingate staff at the Bedford County administration building at 122 East Main Street, Bedford. Appointments are required, Basinger said, as county administration expects a higher volume of appeals.

Appeals are not a way to lodge a complaint, Basinger added, but an opportunity for a taxpayer to review their property assessment and bring any documented evidence that might result in an adjusted reassessment value.

To make an appointment, call (540) 587-0745, or email reassessment@bedfordcountyva.gov

Appeals also can be made online through the Bedford County government website.

By next week, county residents also can visit Bedford County’s geographic information system website to view updated property values and details according to current reassessment and market rates.

“When you see this, don’t panic. Don’t wonder how you’re going to pay this tax bill,” Basinger said. “These conversations are being had by a board that has historically taken very good care of residents in terms of tax burden. We can’t say a number just yet because it’s too early, but we just wanted to make sure that that message was released with these notices.”