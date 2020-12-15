Some Campbell County residents rejected Northam's order. Now what?

"You're all going to jail."
This was a joking call from a crowd assembled at midnight at the foot of the historic Campbell County courthouse steps as Monday night tipped over into Tuesday morning. The audience laughed and whooped, brandishing signs and flags in defiance of Gov. Ralph Northam's most recent executive order that went into effect early Monday morning and, among other things, limited the size of gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Of the more than 100 people gathered, most were not wearing masks. The very act of assembly was a rejection of the governor's mandates, a move buoyed by a resolution passed unanimously last week by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors directing the county to oppose any restrictions imposed by the statewide mandates, and declaring the county a First Amendment sanctuary.
The resolution and its supporters — such as event organizer Daniel Abbott, who spoke before the assembled crowd early Tuesday morning — said the mandates fly in the face of citizens' constitutional rights.
Abbott said Northam threatened businesses, and the county would not obey his commands.
“If you’re going to make a threat like that, you should probably be willing to follow through on that threat," Abbott said. “So here’s your opportunity."
The resolution and the county's subsequent protests have been backed by local elected officials, including Campbell County Board of Supervisors chairman Charlie Watts and U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-5th, a former Campbell County supervisor, both of whom were in attendance Tuesday morning.
Good said he was proud to see his county taking such a stand.
“Here you have an example of citizens rising up and saying, ‘We are the ultimate authority in this nation. We are not going to allow our constitutional rights to be trampled upon, and we’re not going to continue to suffer restrictions that are not warranted with no end in sight,'” Good said.
***
Tuesday's protest is not a final stand from the county but instead a gateway to further protests, even as COVID-19 case numbers climb.
On Monday, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 300,000.
As of Tuesday, there have been 1,570 positive cases of the virus reported in Campbell County, with 46 hospitalizations and 16 deaths associated with the disease since the pandemic began. The county’s 7-day average of 59.2 new daily cases reported per 100,000 people is higher than the state’s average of 42.9, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Abbott said there are future plans to assemble in community restaurants, without masks, social distancing, capacity limits or prohibition on the sale of alcohol.
“Someone needs to remind him that we the people still wield the power," Abbott said. "So come and take it from us.”
When Chris England stood before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 1 to support the Campbell County resolution, he was speaking as a business owner hit hard by COVID-19.
Owner of The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards in Campbell County, England said the mandates in the executive orders are devastating for businesses and his restaurant has bled revenue and staff, forcing him to make constant changes to keep the doors open and comply with mandated safety regulations.
The Clubhouse is one of only two restaurants in the county that have been issued notices of violation from the health department related to the pandemic-related executive orders, according to Jim Bowles, environmental health manager for the Central Virginia Health District. England said they’ve since addressed the issues and their doors are open.
In the wake of the Campbell County resolution, little has tangibly changed, but Supervisor Matt Cline, who introduced it to the board, said there has definitely been an impact.
The resolution sparked nationwide attention and critical responses from neighboring localities — including in Bedford County, where simultaneously some residents said they would avoid Campbell County while others lobbied the county for a similar resolution.
Others, such as retired career prosecutor Jeffrey Cartwright, have watched with horror from Richmond, fearing actions like these will only lead to climbing case numbers, calling the resolution "treason."
Cartwright has made it his mission to oppose the resolution and explore the legality of its approval by the board. Though he lives in Richmond, he said decisions like these affect everyone and he called it a "conscious disregard of a known risk."
***
Cline blamed much of the public's concern on a misinterpretation of the resolution's message. He said it was never intended to serve as an anti-mask message or oppose social distancing but was meant as a response to restrictions that are disproportionately harming small businesses and that he feels are outside the governor's powers.
"The mask is not the issue," Cline said. "The issue is the overreach of the government."
In the days since the resolution's approval, Cline said he has heard from localities across the country, many in Virginia, who are pursuing similar resolutions in their own areas. He's fielded dozens of calls from Campbell residents and said the majority of the responses are positive.
Other area organizations have released statements backing similar resolutions. Aaron Sobczak of the Lynchburg Area Libertarians said the group also strongly opposes the mandates, saying they undermine personal liberties.
"Businesses should be open and should operate as they deem necessary, as every business is essential," read a release from the group. "... the governor’s authority to implement such mandates seems weak at best, as it is the legislature’s job to legislate policy, and other state supreme courts have deemed such measures unconstitutional."
Cline said restaurant owners are "over the moon" about the resolution, and though they understand enforcement of the mandate falls to state agents, and not to county departments or law enforcement, they are just "happy they are in a county that is taking a stand for them."
"Everybody recognizes that the virus is serious, everybody recognizes that we need to take precautions to make sure that we’re not propagating the spread of the virus," Cline said. "But at the same time, we can’t shutter businesses and ruin people’s livelihoods for the sake of making ourselves feel a little better about these additional restrictions.”
England said the resolution doesn't change much for his business, as his restaurant is still held accountable by the state organizations that govern his license and he still enforces the safety measures required by the state.
However, he added, he fully backs the resolution and thinks its passing was more than just symbolic — the board "took a stand,” he said, and he now knows his business is in a county that “shares the same beliefs” as he does.
He doesn't blame the health department for doing its job and said agents of the department have been respectful and acted within the guidelines they were directed to enforce. The hardest part, he said, was a lack of clear directive from the state, made more difficult by mandates that seemed to change often and quickly.
Though the Bedford County Board of Supervisors was issued a notice of violation from the Virginia Department of Health last week after a packed board meeting where residents pushed for a First Amendment resolution, Campbell County has not received one for its similar meeting discussing the resolution.
Campbell County Attorney Tripp Isenhour said the board took a "political position" with its adoption of the resolution, "which is legally within their power and purview to do so."
According to Isenhour, the 25-person gathering limit did not apply to a meeting of a local government, and as a provision of Northam's executive orders, is exempted from the restriction as the county is required by law to allow its residents the right to address their government.
"With respect to the Board’s recent action, by and large, the County’s adherence to the state’s health and safety guidance for public operations has not changed. County staff’s focus and energies remain solely on consistent and safe citizen service, as it did even before this unfortunate pandemic," Isenhour wrote in a statement to The News & Advance last week.
At this time, the resolution is not affecting the way the health department conducts its business in the county, according to Bowles, and will not affect the funding or actions of its department in any way. Though he voiced some concern that people would see it as permission to forego safety precautions, he said he still believes the majority of residents want to be safe and follow mandated guidelines.
England said everyone involved in the ongoing debate wants what is best for people, even if they have different means to that end. But he fears restrictions such as limiting the size of gatherings and prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 p.m. will harm businesses worse than the virus will, and if he shuts down, he wants it to be his call, not Northam's.
“If I’m going to fail, let me fail going down swinging," England said. "If I’m going to sink, then let me do it while I’m shoveling water out of the swell.”
