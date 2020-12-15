Some Campbell County residents rejected Northam's order. Now what?

"Businesses should be open and should operate as they deem necessary, as every business is essential," read a release from the group. "... the governor’s authority to implement such mandates seems weak at best, as it is the legislature’s job to legislate policy, and other state supreme courts have deemed such measures unconstitutional."

Cline said restaurant owners are "over the moon" about the resolution, and though they understand enforcement of the mandate falls to state agents, and not to county departments or law enforcement, they are just "happy they are in a county that is taking a stand for them."

"Everybody recognizes that the virus is serious, everybody recognizes that we need to take precautions to make sure that we’re not propagating the spread of the virus," Cline said. "But at the same time, we can’t shutter businesses and ruin people’s livelihoods for the sake of making ourselves feel a little better about these additional restrictions.”

England said the resolution doesn't change much for his business, as his restaurant is still held accountable by the state organizations that govern his license and he still enforces the safety measures required by the state.