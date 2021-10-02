Some in community push for unifying Lynchburg under single House, Senate districts

Sen. Mark Peake, a Republican who represents the 22nd Senate District, said in an interview Friday with The News & Advance he thinks it makes perfect sense to have Lynchburg wholly contained within a district.

“The population is right at 80,000 people and there are about 215,000 people per Senate district in Virginia,” he said. “There’s absolutely no reason Lynchburg should be split up.”

He said redistricting is no easy feat because there are counties and cities with different communities of interest. For example, one end of Bedford County is very close to Roanoke, parts of Smith Mountain Lake will follow Franklin County while other parts like Boonsboro and Forest would align more with Lynchburg.

“It’s a tough job but I look forward to seeing what they finally come up with, and I think we need to get this process behind us and make them as fair and compact as possible,” he said.

Del. Wendell Walker, a Republican who represents the 23rd House District, told The News & Advance he supported the commission and their goals with redistricting but said he is fine however his district is determined.