Special election set for vacant House 24 District seat

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert on Saturday concurrently issued writs of election declaring a special election in the 24th House District for Jan. 10, 2023.

The seat previously was held by Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who died on Dec. 13 after four years in office. The district includes Bath County, Rockbridge County, the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties. 

The last day for candidates to file as a candidate is Dec. 22. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found online at www.electionsvirginia.gov

