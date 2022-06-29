Spring Hill Cemetery expansion approved by Lynchburg City Council

Lynchburg City Council voted Tuesday to approve a permit for the Spring Hill Cemetery Association, allowing the cemetery to expand its current operation at 1550 James Street.

The vote was 5-1, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson opposed and with Vice Mayor Beau Wright absent.

The association sought a conditional use permit to expand with the enlargement of its existing columbarium, new columbarium walls, a cremation garden, new burial plots and a new egress to Stadium Road in the current Medium Density Residential (R-3) district.

The plot of land to be used for the project is surrounded by Stadium Road, James Street and the now-closed Rives Street in the southeastern part of the cemetery.

Eames Powers, secretary-treasurer of Spring Hill Cemetery Association, told council that in order to access the expanded part of the cemetery, the association will be install two new drives, one leading to Stadium Road and the other leading to James Street.

According to Powers, the new streets added will be gated and will only be opened "as exit drives at times of funerals that occur in this area of the cemetery."

While nobody came out to speak in favor or opposition during the public hearing, there was a letter sent in to city council by residents surrounding the cemetery with a petition of around a dozen names supporting the expansion.

Helgeson's opposition vote came because of his "heartburn" to the closure of Rives Street, a once-public street that was vacated by the city to be taken over by the cemetery in 2016.

Rives Street bisects the cemetery, and vacating a portion of it allowed Spring Hill to be joined together into a whole. Following the April 2016 council vote of approval, some residents said they did not know about the action until the street was blocked off, and they expressed concerns about traffic.

"I've been on council since 2004 and every vote I've made since then I've lived with. This is the only one that I really have heartburn over," Helgeson said.

The city could not go back and request the opening of the street from the applicant, according to At-large Councilman Randy Nelson and City Attorney Matthew Friedman, because the conditions of the permit must be "reasonably related to the use" of the permit.

Friedman said the city looked to see if the use of the street was connected to the permit, but since it's not, there is "no way to impose it forcibly on them to grant the permit."

