After a 35-year run representing the Lynchburg area in the Virginia General Assembly and local government, Sen. Steve Newman announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection in November.

In announcing his retirement, Newman said he looks forward to spending more time with his family, including his new grandchild.

"We have run a good race and it’s time to allow others to serve," Newman, 58, said in a news release.

Newman's announcement marks the latest in wave of senior leaders preparing to depart the Virginia General Assembly. Others who have said they will not seek reelection in November include Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford; Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City; and Eileen Filler-Corn, the first woman to serve as Virginia's Speaker of the House.

In all, at least a quarter of the 40-member Senate and nearly a third of the 100-member House of Delegates are set to see turnover before summer primaries. All 140 seats are up for election in November.

Newman, a Republican, began his public service career in 1988 when he was elected to Lynchburg City Council at age 23, the youngest ever to join the council. He served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1992 to 1996, at which time he was elected to Senate.

In his legislative career, he served under nine governors and was president pro tempore of the Senate, the highest elected office in the legislative body. He was selected to serve as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and the Senate Education & Health Committee. Newman has been a member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee since 2012, where he’s served as a budget negotiator for many years.

Newman called his retirement a "bittersweet" time.

"It’s bitter because I’m leaving an institution I love and the individuals in the Senate and on my staff that have worked with me to better serve Central Virginia," Newman said. "But it’s a sweet time because I know I will be able to now spend more time with my family, friends, and business."

Newman is partner and senior sales executive of NexGen Utility Sales in Forest. He said in the release he has enjoyed serving constituents through Lynchburg City Council and the state legislature.

"I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by each and every voter," Newman said, adding of his 28 years in the Senate: "We are a collegial body and I count friends on both sides of the political aisle. We often disagree on policy, but always work well together and debate our disagreements in a respectful manner."

He said he made many lifelong friends during his time in the Senate, Republican and Democrat.

Newman said he is grateful for legislation restructuring transportation funding and the state’s major education reform package under former Gov. Bob McDonnell, which he added gave Virginia’s parents more options in education. He also touted car tax relief measures passed under former Gov. Jim Gilmore.

Over the years, Newman said, he carried out or authored many other tax relief bills and, along with Norment, wrote the largest tax cut in state history — the $1 billion in tax relief that went back to Virginians in 2019.

"My office and I have worked with many businesses and families in Central Virginia as they navigated state government agencies," Newman said. "And during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, I tried to communicate as much information as I could via social media to help all Central Virginians through the confusing and debilitating government restrictions with a goal of keeping everyone safe while helping businesses stay afloat and enabling families to be connected."

He said he is pleased to have worked on many mental health bills for adults and children, including helping bring a regional crisis receiving center to Lynchburg, a planned facility to serve people in mental health crisis while also freeing local law enforcement with more time for regular duties.

Newman advocated for keeping the Central Virginia Training Center, an Amherst County facility for people with disabilities that closed in 2020, and was instrumental in settling more than $20 million in outstanding debt on that Madison Heights campus of more than 300 acres to clear the way for ongoing redevelopment efforts. The state legislature last month placed an additional $6 million in the Senate budget to incentivize investors in the CVTC property.

"I believe that God has asked us to take care of those who cannot take care of themselves," Newman said of his support for state training centers. "Even as a conservative legislator, I have fought for these individuals in the training centers that needed the most help. Now that our local training center is closed, I have worked closely with our legislative delegation and economic development advocates to prepare the property for its next great chapter in the Lynchburg region."

This year, he championed a bill authorizing 90 new nursing home beds on a small portion of the former CVTC property.

"This bill will produce scores of jobs, provide nursing home beds we desperately need for our elderly, and provide millions of needed dollars for the removal of the dilapidated buildings at CVTC," Newman said.

He said his Senate budget negotiator post helped bring nearly $100 million in special funding for the Lynchburg area, included tens of millions of dollars for bridges, such as Odd Fellows Road over U.S. 460, and special appropriation for work around the College Lake dam on Lakeside Drive.

Newman also added nearly $100,000 for local police mental health screening along with millions to the state budget for salary increases for sheriff’s offices and police officers to ensure local public safety is top notch, he said.

He said he is grateful to all constituents he served and their trust represents one of the greatest honors of his life.

He also thanked staff members, including Sarah Owen and Patti Dempsey, and his family for their love and support.

Norment said in a statement Newman is the embodiment of what it truly means to be a Virginia statesman.

"The incalculable number of positive, life-changing contributions he has made to the Commonwealth of Virginia will be enjoyed by Virginians for generations to come," Norment said. "I have the ultimate appreciation for Steve’s long-term engagement on the most vital issues before the Senate of Virginia, his collaborative sensibilities that allowed him to reach across the aisle, and his unwavering commitment to improving the daily lives of Virginians throughout the Commonwealth."

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R- Harrisonburg, described Newman as an "extraordinary conservative leader who has earned the respect of every member of the Senate where he is the gold standard for civility and collegiality" an incredibly effective, principled and humble servant leader.

Saslaw said Newman is one of the most well-liked and well-respected members of the General Assembly and his stepping down is a huge loss for the commonwealth.

"No matter the magnitude of differences, he always sought to bring together opposing sides and find common ground on the issues that matter," Saslaw said. "I am joined by many colleagues wishing Steve the best in the next chapter of his journey.”

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said Newman's commitment to his constituents has been "unparalleled" and led with professionalism and integrity.

"I consider Steve to be the moral conscience of the Senate," said Peake, who after recent redistricting was drawn into the same Senate district as Newman. "He is held in the highest regard by both sides of the aisle which has allowed him to bring both sides together to pass legislation vital to the Commonwealth."

Newman's retirement will create a huge hole for Central Virginia, Peake said, and he has demonstrated the character of a true gentleman legislator.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, said politically the two differ on many issues but never allowed it to interfere with the close bond they share.

"Steve and I were seat-mates for twelve years and without a doubt, when his party was in the majority, he intervened when others sought to remove me from positions of seniority on standing committees," Lucas said.

Lucas said Newman is a "kind, compassionate, Christian man" and is truly grateful for his friendship.

"I can’t imagine anyone that will miss seeing him in the Senate more than I will," Lucas said. "But I will not allow distance to dim my affection for him because he is only a phone call away.”

Asked if he will run for office again, Newman said he is glad to be stepping away while he has some youth left in his career to enjoy family and private sector obligations. He didn't completely close the door, though.

"I will never say never," he said.