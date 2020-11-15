Study of Bedford intersection to be focus of public info meeting

Roundabouts have proven to most significantly increase safety, Hunsberger said. According to the study, roundabout construction may take up to 24 months for completion and cost an estimated $3 million.

Adding an eastbound turn lane on Longwood Avenue would have a minor impact on safety, the study results said. Construction for this was projected to take six months, and cost about $120,000.

The study and any future intersection improvements that might result would also be in alignment with the town’s bike/walk plan, which recommends pedestrian safety improvements in the area, according to the release.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission has reported at least 33 crashes at or near the subject intersection, six of which resulted in injuries, since 2015. With at least four pedestrian-related crashes since 2012, the Virginia Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) has deemed the area a safety hotspot.

Hunsberger emphasized the study findings and related suggestions are only recommendations at this point. Any future action would be taken at the direction of Bedford Town Council.