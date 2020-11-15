Study of Bedford intersection to be focus of public info meeting

A public information meeting will be held Tuesday evening regarding a study of potential safety improvements to the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Longwood Avenue in Bedford.
The Central Virginia Planning District Commission partnered with the Town of Bedford and the Virginia Department of Transportation for the study at the town’s request, with Clark Nexsen Consulting providing engineering and planning assistance. The goal of the study, about a year in duration, is to assess the intersection’s current condition and develop short and long-term recommendations to improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, according to a news release from Central Virginia Planning District Commission.
This intersection has been on Bedford’s radar for many years, said Bart Warner, Bedford’s town manager.
“In particular, residents of the neighborhood located behind Food Lion have expressed concerns about their ability to safely and conveniently access their homes through this area,” Warner said in an email. In response to those concerns, Warner said the town's Streets Committee met two years ago and recommended further study of the area.
The study yielded three possible courses of action, said Ada Hunsberger, regional planner with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission. One option is to change nothing, leaving the intersection as is. A second recommendation was adding a right turn lane eastbound on Longwood Avenue. The third recommendation was constructing a roundabout intersection.
Roundabouts have proven to most significantly increase safety, Hunsberger said. According to the study, roundabout construction may take up to 24 months for completion and cost an estimated $3 million.
Adding an eastbound turn lane on Longwood Avenue would have a minor impact on safety, the study results said. Construction for this was projected to take six months, and cost about $120,000.
Support Local Journalism
The study and any future intersection improvements that might result would also be in alignment with the town’s bike/walk plan, which recommends pedestrian safety improvements in the area, according to the release.
The Central Virginia Planning District Commission has reported at least 33 crashes at or near the subject intersection, six of which resulted in injuries, since 2015. With at least four pedestrian-related crashes since 2012, the Virginia Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) has deemed the area a safety hotspot.
Hunsberger emphasized the study findings and related suggestions are only recommendations at this point. Any future action would be taken at the direction of Bedford Town Council.
At Tuesday's meeting, Bedford residents will have the chance to see a presentation of findings from the study, and share questions or concerns about possible recommendations for future improvements to the intersection.
An online survey is available for residents to view study findings and give input at: surveymonkey.com/r/M97XBNT.
The meeting may be joined via a Zoom link through the Town of Bedford website at: bedfordva.gov.
If attending in person at the town of Bedford municipal building, at 215 East Main Street, mask wearing is required and socially distanced seating will be implemented, said Hunsberger.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
“Public input is really what’s going to round out these recommendations that go into the study,” Hunsberger said. “While we’re not talking about actual project construction at this point, we really welcome as much comment as we can get.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.