Supporters of reunifying Lynchburg praise proposed redistricting maps

For the last 10 years, the City of Lynchburg has been split into two districts each in Virginia's House of Delegates and Senate.
Virginia has 40 Senate districts and 100 House districts; the city has been represented by the 22nd and 23rd districts in each legislative body.
That split could soon change: Under proposed new maps, laid out last week by two redistricting special masters selected by the Virginia Supreme Court, Lynchburg would return to one House and Senate district each: House District 52 and Senate District 8.
The proposed House District 52 generally will cover the entire city of Lynchburg as well as a small part of Campbell County. The proposed Senate District 8 will cover Lynchburg and the counties of Bedford and Campbell.
Returning Lynchburg to one unified district in the House and Senate has bipartisan support, said Sen. Mark Peake, a Republican who represents the current 22nd Senate district, which covers a large portion of the city of Lynchburg, as well as all of Amherst and Appomattox counties.
"I don't think there was a lot of animosity about people wanting to split Lynchburg," Peake said when asked if he thought there was a big fight to keep Lynchburg split into two districts.
Under the proposed maps, Peake's district would come together with parts of fellow Republican Sen. Steve Newman's 23rd District, which covers the other part of Lynchburg and goes into Campbell County and toward Roanoke.
If the proposed redrawing moves forward, it is expected the 2023 election will determine who will represent Lynchburg's new proposed new 8th Senate district, barring any lawsuits that would force special elections earlier. Even so, Newman has said he is unlikely to run again.
"I think it makes perfect sense to have Lynchburg in one district," Peake said. "The way they've done it now, it makes for one compact and continuous district for Lynchburg, Bedford, and Campbell. So I think it's a good fit geographically."
On the House side, the proposed maps have parts of Del. Wendell Walker's 23rd district uniting with parts of Del. Kathy Byron's 22nd district to form the new House District 52.
Similar to the Senate district seat, this seat would be up for reelection in 2023, and could pit Walker and Byron, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Delegates, in a primary fight against each other to see who would secure the GOP nomination to run for the proposed new seat covering Lynchburg.
Neither Walker nor Byron could be reached for comment on Tuesday.
In all, more than 60 incumbents in the Virginia House and Senate would face running against a colleague, moving or retiring under new maps proposed for the state’s redistricting.
The proposed maps would impact nearly half of the seated lawmakers in each of the state’s legislative chambers, with slightly more Republicans than Democrats facing another incumbent, according to an analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project.
“Certainly it’s not the job of the courts or the special masters to protect an individual politician,” said Liz White, the executive director of One Virginia 2021, a nonpartisan group that advocated for the state’s new redistricting process.
Earlier this year, Beau Wright, vice mayor on Lynchburg City Council, wrote a letter to the redistricting commission suggesting to unite Lynchburg. The commission was initially tasked with drawing the new proposed maps until its members failed to reach agreement and the state Supreme Court stepped in.
Wright said this week he is excited to see the city's voice was heard on the issue in Richmond.
"There was a bipartisan agreement, I think, across Lynchburg that we should revert to being represented by one delegate and one state senator," Wright said.
"I'm really glad both that the redistricting committee heard us, even though ultimately that this is a Supreme Courts matter, but it looks like the Supreme Court heard us too," he said.
Wright also said "the best part of this is that we will have focused attention in Lynchburg so that when we want to go to Richmond and make a request, that carries with it more weight."
Virtual public hearings will be held on the proposed maps Wednesday and Friday. Following that, Virginia's Supreme Court will decide whether to change the maps or adopt them as they are.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.