 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Taxpayers will foot the bill for fireworks damage, Lynchburg parks and rec says

Damage caused by fireworks set off on public property over the July 4 weekend will cost thousands of taxpayers' dollars to repair, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday.

Several basketball and tennis court surfaces were burned by fireworks, and those surfaces will have to be completely recovered with new surface material, because the burn marks cause permanent damage, the parks and rec department said in a news release.

"Park patrons should be aware that igniting fireworks or other pyrotechnic displays on designated public property is not permitted. ... Violators will be prosecuted under Sec. 19-47.18. and Sec. 28-7. of the Lynchburg Code of Ordinances for discharging fireworks on city property," the department said.

"The city values compliance from patrons in maintaining the character and safety of our beautiful parks and recreation areas for all to enjoy."

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka protesters to end occupation of official buildings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert